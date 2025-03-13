HK-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 9th T20I

The 9th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) squaring off against Namibia Women (NAM-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Thursday, March 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Namibia Women have won two of their last four matches. They won their last match against Nepal Women by 23 runs. Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, have won three of their last four matches. They won their last match against Uganda Women by four wickets.

These two teams recently played four head-to-head matches. Namibia Women have won three matches while Hong Kong Women have won one match.

HK-W vs NAM-W Match Details

The 9th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 13 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game is set to take place at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs NAM-W, 9th T20I match

Date and Time: March 13, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. The last match played at this venue was between Uganda Women and Hong Kong Women, where a total of 247 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

HK-W vs NAM-W Form Guide

HK-W - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

NAM-W - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

HK-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Miles (wk), J Kaur, S Shahzad, M Hill, K Chan, M Bibi, A Sui, B Chan, I Sahar, Y Daswani, E Lai

NAM-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Y Khan (wk), M Gorases, E Kejarukua, S Wittmann, S Shihepo, W Mwatile, J Arrasta, K Green, M Mwatile, B Manuel, S Tuhadeleni

HK-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Khan

Y Khan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and is in great form. She has smashed 95 runs in the last three matches. N Miles is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

M Hill

S Wittmann and M Hill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Hill will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 73 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches. S Shahzad is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

M Mwatile

K Chan and M Mwatile are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Chan will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 19 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches. W Mwatile is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

E Kejarukua

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sui and E Kejarukua. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. E Kejarukua will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. She has taken five wickets in the last three matches. S Tuhudeleni is another good bowler for today's match.

HK-W vs NAM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

M Hill

M Hill was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has smashed 73 runs and taken four wickets in the last three matches.

K Chan

K Chan is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 19 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs NAM-W, 9th T20I match

K Chan

W Mwatile

M Hill

M Mwatile

E Kejarukua

Hong Kong Women vs Namibia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Miles

Batters: S Wittmann, M Hill

All-rounders: K Chan, M Bibi, W Mwatile, M Mwatile, J Arrasta

Bowlers: E Kejarukua, A Sui, S Tuhadeleni

Hong Kong Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Miles, Y Khan

Batters: M Hill

All-rounders: K Chan, K Green, W Mwatile, M Mwatile, J Arrasta

Bowlers: E Kejarukua, A Sui, S Tuhadeleni

