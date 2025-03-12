HK-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 8th T20I

The 8th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) squaring off against Uganda Women (UG-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Wednesday, March 12.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs UG-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Uganda Women have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Namibia Women by 1 run. Hong Kong Women, too, have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match of the tournament against Nepal Women by 2 runs.

These two teams recently played a head-to-head match which was won by Uganda Women. Hong Kong Women batted first and smashed 75 runs. Uganda Women chased the target in just 17.2 overs.

HK-W vs UG-W Match Details

The 8th T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 12 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs UG-W, 8th T20I match

Date and Time: 12th March 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. The last match played at this venue was between Hong Kong Women and Nepal Women, where a total of 198 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

HK-W vs UG-W Form Guide

HK-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

UG-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

HK-W vs UG-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Miles (wk), J Kaur, S Shahzad, M Hill, K Chan, M Bibi, A Sui, B Chan, I Sahar, Y Daswani, E Lai

UG-W Playing XI

No injury updates

E Lloku (wk), R Musamali, P Alako, S Nampiina, J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, A Malisa, S Walaza, C Aweko, I Mutonyi, S Akiteng

HK-W vs UG-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Miles

N Miles is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and smash a lot of runs. She has smashed 75 runs in the last two matches. E Lloku is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

M Hill

R Musamali and M Hill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Hill will bat in the top order and is in great form. She has smashed 43 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. S Shazad is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

J Mbabazi

K Chan and J Mbabazi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. J Mbabazi will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 19 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches. I Nakisuuyi is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

S Walaza

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Walaza and S Akiteng. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. S Walaza will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has smashed 9 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches. C Aweko is another good bowler for today's match.

HK-W vs UG-W match captain and vice-captain choices

J Mbabazi

J Mbabazi was in top form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 19 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

M Hill

M Hill is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has smashed 43 runs and taken 4 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs UG-W, 8th T20I match

M Hill

S Akiteng

J Mbabazi

K Chan

N Miles

Hong Kong Women vs Uganda Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Miles

Batters: M Hill

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, K Chan, M Bibi, A Malisa

Bowlers: B Chan, C Aweko, A Sui, S Walaza

Hong Kong Women vs Uganda Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Miles

Batters: M Hill

All-rounders: J Mbabazi, I Nakisuuyi, K Chan, M Bibi

Bowlers: S Akiteng, I Sahar, C Aweko, A Sui, S Walaza

