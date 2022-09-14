HKC vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 20

Harare King Cricket Club will take on Takashinga Patriots II in match number 20 of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at the Harare Sports Club on Wednesday (September 14).

Harare King Cricket Club are in top form this season. They have four wins from five encounters and are sitting in second place in the points table. Takashinga Patriots II haven't had a great run in this tournament. They have won just one of their five games and are second-last in the points table.

HKC vs TPC-II, Match Details

The 20th match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 between Harare King Cricket Club and Takashinga Patriots II will be played on September 14 at the Harare Sports Club. The game is set to take place at 3:50 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: HKC vs TPC-II

Date & Time: September 14, 3:50 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Harare Sports Club has been a very good one to bat on and teams have racked up big totals regularly. After six games, the average score batting first is 92 and another fairly high-scoring game could be on the cards.

Matches won by teams batting first: 8

Matches won by teams bowling first: 10

Average 1st-innings score: 92

Average 2nd-innings score: 77

HKC vs TPC-II Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Harare King Cricket Club: W, L, W, W, W

Takashinga Patriots II: L, W, L, L, L

HKC vs TPC-II Probable Playing 11 today

Harare King Cricket Club Team News

No major injury concerns.

Harare King Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Saad Khan (wk), Johnathan Campbell, Cephas Zhuwao, Simbarashe Haukozi, Larvet Masunda, Ahsan Ali, Sikandar Raza, Tarisai Musakanda, Brad Evans, Dylan Hondo, Faraz Akram.

Takashinga Patriots II Team News

No major injury concerns.

Takashinga Patriots II Probable Playing XI: Tariro Makauyo, Nyasha Chivore (wk), Brain Majoka, Tinashe Nenhunzi (c), Daichi Nyandoro, Nigel Mupurura, Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro, Tafadzwa Chiminya, Daniel Zvidzai, Wishnanzy Chapfombo, Munashe Chipara.

Today’s HKC vs TPC-II Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Saad Khan (2 innings, 33 runs)

Saad Khan has batted only two times in this competition and has looked good. He has scored 33 runs while striking at 165.00. More than 60% of those runs have come from boundaries.

Top Batter Pick

Cephas Zhuwao (5 matches, 74 runs)

Cephas Zhuwao is in good touch with the bat. He has accumulated 74 runs in five innings so far and he has a strike rate of 139.62. He has hit 11 fours and two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro (5 matches, 4 wickets)

Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro hasn't really got going with the bat but has bowled nicely. He has mustered four wickets in five games at an economy rate of 8.14.

Top Bowler Pick

Daichi Nyandoro (5 matches, 4 wickets, 17 runs)

Daichi Nyandoro has been bowling quite well. He has returned with four scalps at an economy rate of 7.75 in this tournament. Nyandoro can also be a handy customer with the bat lower down the order.

HKC vs TPC-II match captain and vice-captain choices

Sikandar Raza (5 matches, 182 runs, 5 wickets)

Sikandar Raza is a must-pick in the Dream11 Team. The premier Zimbabwe all-rounder has been in magnificent form with both bat and ball. He has amassed 183 runs while striking at 277.27 and has hit 16 sixes along with 16 fours. Raza has also picked up five wickets.

Johnathan Campbell (5 matches, 43 runs, 7 wickets)

Johnathan Campbell has contributed very effectively with both bat and ball so far. He has got 43 runs at a strike rate of 126.47. With the ball, Campbell has taken seven wickets across five overs in the three games that he has bowled.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HKC vs TPC-II Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sikandar Raza 183 runs & 5 wickets in 5 matches Johnathan Campbell 43 runs & 7 wickets in 5 matches Daichi Nyandoro 4 wickets in 5 matches Cephas Zhuwao 74 runs in 5 matches Brad Evans 19 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches

HKC vs TPC-II match expert tips

Sikandar Raza is an automatic choice as fantasy captain as he has been simply outstanding in this tournament. Johnathan Campbell and Brad Evans can also have an all-round impact which makes them vital picks.

HKC vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Harare King Cricket Club vs Takashinga Patriots II - Zimbabwe T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Tinashe Nenhunzi, Saad Khan

Batters: Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Brain Majoka

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Munashe Chipara, Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro

Bowlers: Faraz Akram, Brad Evans, Daichi Nyandoro

HKC vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Harare King Cricket Club vs Takashinga Patriots II - Zimbabwe T10 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Saad Khan

Batters: Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Brain Majoka

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Tarisai Musakanda, Munashe Chipara, Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro

Bowlers: Dylan Hondo, Brad Evans, Daichi Nyandoro

