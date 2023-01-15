HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 3

The third match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will see the Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) squaring off against the Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club (DLSW) at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap on Sunday, January 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Hong Kong Cricket Club won their last match against the Pakistan Association Cricket Club by seven wickets. The Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club, on the other hand, will be playing their first match of the Hong Kong tournament.

The Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club will give it their all to win the match, but the Hong Kong Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HKCC vs DLSW Match Details

The third match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will be played on January 15 at the Hong Kong Cricket Club in Wong Nai Chung Gap. The game is set to take place at 7.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HKCC vs DLSW, Match 3

Date and Time: January 15, 2023, 7.00 am IST

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club, Wong Nai Chung Gap

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today.

The last match played on this pitch was between Hong Kong Cricket Club and Pakistan Association Cricket Club, where a total of 282 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

HKCC vs DLSW Form Guide

HKCC - W

DLSW - Will be playing their first match

HKCC vs DLSW Probable Playing XI

HKCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Adit Gorawara, Martin Coetzee, Wian van Zyl (wk), Kinchit Shah (c), Ninad Shah, Raag Kapur, Luke Jones, Finn Ridley, Mehran Zeb, Charlie Wallis, and Adil Mehmood.

DLSW Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ibraheem Mohammad Ishaq, Ikram Hussain, Ehsan Ayaz, Haroon Arshad, Aarez Dar, Upul Rupasinghe (wk), Neil Patwa, Nathan Kelaart, Ehsan Khan (c), Tanveer Ahmed, and Dhananjay Rao.

HKCC vs DLSW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

W Van Zyl

W Van Zyl is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Gorawara is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Coetzee

N Shah and M Coetzee are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. E Ayaz played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Jones

L Jones and K Shah are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Arshad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Mehmood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Khan and A Mehmood. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. B Akhtar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HKCC vs DLSW match captain and vice-captain choices

L Jones

L Jones will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match. He scalped three wickets in the last match.

E Ayaz

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make E Ayaz your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs in the match. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HKCC vs DLSW, Match 3

E Ayaz

L Jones

W Van Zyl

M Coetzee

A Mehmood

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: W Van Zyl

Batters: M Coetzee, E Ayaz, I Mohammad, N Shah

All-rounders: L Jones, K Shah, H Arshad

Bowlers: E Khan, B Akhtar, A Mehmood

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Diasqua Little Sai Wan Cricket Club Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: W Van Zyl

Batters: M Coetzee, E Ayaz, I Mohammad

All-rounders: L Jones, H Arshad

Bowlers: E Khan, B Akhtar, A Mehmood, T Ahmed, C Wallis

