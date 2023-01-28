HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for HK Premier League One Day, Match 8

Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) will be up against Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) in the eighth match of the HK Premier League One Day at Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction , today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 8.

Hong Kong CC have begun the season on a strong note. They have won both their matches so far and are on top of the table with four points. They defeated Diasqua by 86 runs in their last game.

Meanwhile, Kowloon Cricket Club have also done well so far in the competition. They have two victories from three games and are second in the table behind HKCC. They also beat Diasqua by a significant margin of 10 wickets with 220 balls to spare in their last encounter.

HKCC vs KCC Match Details, Match 8

The eighth match of HK Premier League One Day will be played on 29th January at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. The match is set to take place at 7.30 am IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HKCC vs KCC, HK Premier League One Day, Match 8

Date and Time: January 29, 2022, 7.30 am IST

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong

Live Streaming and Broadcast: No telecast

HKCC vs KCC Pitch Report

The Kowloon Cricket Club has been a low scoring venue where bowlers have primarily dictated proceedings. Batters need to be careful with their shot selection. Spinners have proved to be important here.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 3

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 206

Average second innings score: 185.3

HKCC vs KCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Hong Kong Cricket Club: W-W

Kowloon Cricket Club: W-L-W

HKCC vs KCC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hong Kong Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Hong Kong Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Martin Coetzee, Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan, Rahul Sharma, Kinchit Shah (c), Luke Jones, David Jacquier (wk), Ayush Shukla, Adil Mehmood, Finn Ridley, and Daniel Mapp.

Kowloon Cricket Club Injury/Team News

There are no injury reports.

Kowloon Cricket Club Probable Playing 11

Jamie Atkinson (c & wk), Waqas Barkat, Aizaz Khan, Dan Pascoe, Jason Davidson, Muhammad Khan, Christopher Carter, Simandeep Singh, Ateeq Iqbal, Parth Bhagwat, and Darsh Vora.

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Gorawara (2 matches, 131 runs, Average: 65.50)

A Gorawara is a wonderful wicketkeeper choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 131 runs in two games at an average of 65.50.

Top Batter pick

A Khan (3 matches, 54 runs, Strike Rate: 93.10)

A Khan has done a more than decent job for his side but will be looking to improve his contributions. He has scored 54 runs in three matches at an average of 27 and a strike rate of over 93.

Top All-rounder pick

P Bhagwat (3 matches, 123 runs, Average: 61.50)

P Bhagwat has been a commanding figure with the bat for Kowloon Cricket Club and is their highest run-scorer. He has slammed 123 runs in two innings at an average of 61.50.

Top Bowler pick

J Davidson (3 matches, 4 wickets, Economy Rate: 3.37)

J Davidson has done a decent job. He has been able to pick up four wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 3.37 and has a bowling average of 19.00.

HKCC vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Iqbal

A Iqbal is the leading wickettaker in the tournament and has been virtually unplayable. Iqbal has scalped 11 wickets to his name in just three games at a terrific average of 5.63 and an economy rate of 2.43.

He has already taken a five-wicket-haul and should prove to be a fantastic captaincy choice for your HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

J Atkinson

J Atkinson has been in phenomenal touch with the bat which has allowed him to play the role of finisher for Kowloon. Atkinson has hammered 89 runs in three matches at an average of 44.50 and has a wonderful strike rate of 136.92.

5 Must-picks with players stats for HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points A Iqbal 11 wickets 396 points P Bhagwat 123 runs 187 points L Jones 5 wickets 178 points J Atkinson 89 runs 167 points A Gorawara 131 runs 166 points

HKCC vs KCC match expert tips

A Iqbal has been in mesmerizing form with the ball and has been very consistent. He will be an extremely safe multiplier pick for your HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head to Head League

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: A Gorawara

Batters: J Atkinson, A Khan, M Coetzee, N Shah

All-rounders: P Bhagwat, L Jones, K Shah, W Barkat

Bowlers: A Iqbal, J Davidson

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: A Gorawara

Batters: J Atkinson, A Khan, M Coetzee, S Singh

All-rounders: P Bhagwat, L Jones, K Shah, W Barkat

Bowlers: A Iqbal, J Davidson

