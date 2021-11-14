HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing X1 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 11

Match 11 of the Hong Kong T20 Tournament 2021 has Kowloon Cricket Club (KCC) taking on the Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday.

The Hong Kong Cricket Club has been the team to beat in this competition with the likes of Nizakat Khan and Kinchit Shah perfoming well. However, they face a stern test in the form of Kowloon, who nearly beat them in their previous encounter. With both teams eyeing a big win in this fixture, an intriguing game beckons between the two sides on Monday.

HKCC vs KCC Probable Playing 11 Today

HKCC XI

Martin Coetzee, Nizakat Khan, Kinchit Shah (c), Adit Gorawara (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ninad Shah, Brett Long, Ayush Shukla, Elliot Scrivener, Charlie Wallis and Luke Jones

KCC XI

Jamie Atkinson (c), Muhammad Khan, Simandeep Singh, Abdul Khan, Aizaz Khan, Waqas Barkat, Jason Davidson, Dan Pascoe, Mudassar Hussain, Ateeq Iqbal and Ahan Trivedi

Match Details

HKCC vs KCC, Match 11, Hong Kong Premier League One-Day League 2021

Date and Time: 14th November 2021, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Hong Kong Cricket Club Ground, Hong Kong

Pitch Report

The pitch should be a good one to bat on with some help available for the bowlers as well. While there should be some swing early on, the batters will look to attack the bowling in the powerplay overs. As the match progresses, the pitch will slow down and bring the spinners into play. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 240-250 being a good total.

Today’s HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Atkinson: Jamie Atkinson has been in decent form for the Kowloon Cricket Club with consistent performances at the top of the order. However, he will be keen to score quick runs and get his side off to a good start, making him a good addition to your HKCC vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Nizakat Khan: Nizakat Khan is one of the best batters in the Hong Kong set-up and has been in good form in this tournament as well. Given his form and experience, Nizakat Khan should be one of the first names in your fantasy team for this HKCC vs KCC match.

Allrounder

Kinchit Shah: In the last HKCC vs KCC match, Kinchit Shah hit an unbeaten fifty to guide Hong Kong CC to a thrilling win. He will be keen to replicate the same form in this fixture, making him one to watch out for with both bat and ball.

Bowler

Ateeq Iqbal: Ateeq Iqbal has been KCC's go-to bowlers in the middle overs and comes into this game on the back of a three-fer. With the conditions also suiting him, he should ideally pick a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Jamie Atkinson (KCC)

Kinchit Shah (HKCC)

Nizakat Khan (HKCC)

Important Stats for HKCC vs KCC Dream11 prediction team

Nizakat Khan - 40(41) vs KCC in his previous game

Kinchit Shah - 56(86) vs KCC in his previous game

Ateeq Iqbal - 6-0-30-3 vs PAHK in his previous game

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Today

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Atkinson, M Khan, S Singh, N Khan, M Coetzee, K Shah, A Khan, B Long, A Iqbal, A Trivedi and C Wallis

Captain: A Khan, Vice-Captain: N Khan

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Atkinson, M Khan, S Singh, N Khan, H Arshad, K Shah, A Khan, B Long, A Iqbal, J Davidson and C Wallis

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: K Shah, Vice-Captain: A Khan

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Nizakat Khan to score 20 or more runs? Yes No 0 votes so far