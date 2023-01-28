HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for HK Premier League, Match 8

The Hong Kong Cricket Club will take on Kowloon Cricket Club (HKCC vs KCC) in the eighth match of the HK Premier League One-Day Tournament on Sunday, January 29. The Kowloon Cricket Club in Kowloon will host this contest.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

The Hong Kong Cricket Club have had a successful tournament so far, having won both of their games. They currently lead the points table and will look to maintain their lead with another victory on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Kowloon Cricket Club have won two of their three games and defeated DLSW comprehensively by 10 wickets in their previous game. They will be confident ahead of the clash on Sunday, and fans can expect an exciting game between two sides in great form.

HKCC vs KCC Match Details

The eighth match of the HK Premier League One-Day Tournament will be played on January 29 at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. The game is set to take place at 7.30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club, Match 8, HK Premier League One-Day Tournament.

Date and Time: January 29, 2023, 7.30 AM IST.

Venue: Kowloon Cricket Club, Hong Kong.

HKCC vs KCC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kowloon Cricket Club is good for batting, and batters truly enjoy playing on this surface as the ball comes on to the bat nicely. However, the new ball bowlers could get some early movement, which will in turn keep batters on their toes in the initial stages.

The ball will grip the surface more precisely over time, making it easier for slower bowlers to use their variations. However, batters will be able to exploit them with ease if they err in line or length.

Anything above 280 could be a par score at this venue.

Last 5 Matches (This Tournament)

Matches won by the team batting first: 3.

Matches won by the team bowling first: 2.

Average first-innings score: 174.

Average second-inning score: 147.

HKCC vs KCC Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

HKCC: W W L W W.

KCC: W L W W W.

HKCC vs KCC Probable Playing XI

HKCC Playing XI

No injury updates for Hong Kong Cricket Club ahead of this encounter.

Adil Mehmood, Adit Gorawara (wk), Charlie Wallis, Finn Ridley, Kinchit Shah (c), Luke Jones, Martin Coetzee, Mehran Zeb, Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan, Raag Kapur.

KCC Playing XI

No injury updates for Kowloon Cricket Club ahead of this important match-up.

Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Babar Hayat, Dan Pascoe, Darsh Vora, Jamie Atkinson (c & wk), Jason Davidson, Muhammad Khan, Parth Bhagwat, Simandeep Singh, Waqas Barkat.

Today's HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Adit Gorawara (131 runs in two matches, Average: 65.50)

Adit Gorawara has looked brilliant in the competition so far, having scored 131 runs at an average of 65.50, with a highest score of 96 runs. He is expected to have another strong performance in Sunday's game and is a must-have on your HKCC vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Batter Pick

Jamie Atkinson (89 runs in three matches, Average: 44.50)

Jamie Atkinson has been brilliant with the bat in this tournament, having amassed 89 runs at a strike rate of 78.23 in three games. Given his current form, he should be a lock pick for your fantasy team heading into this match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Parth Bhagwat (123 runs in three matches, Average: 61.50)

Parth Bhagwat has shown incredible form with the bat, scoring 123 runs in three games at an average of 61.50. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your HKCC vs KCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top Bowler Pick

Ateeq Iqbal (11 wickets in three matches, Average: 5.63)

Ateeq Igbal has looked good so far in the competition and could be a good pick for your fantasy team for Sunday's match. He has picked up a fantastic 11 wickets in three games at a stupendous average of 5.63 and is the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing HK Premier League One-Day Tournament.

HKCC vs KCC match captain and vice-captain choices

Kinchit Shah

Kinchit Shah is a talented and experienced batting all-rounder. He has played an important role in his team's success so far in this tournament, scoring six runs and taking four wickets at an average of 5.00 in two games.

Given his potential and ability, Shah is an excellent candidate for your Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy.

Luke Jones

Luke Jones has five wickets at an average of 13.20 in two games and is a useful batter as well. That makes him a popular choice for the vice-captaincy of your Dream11 fantasy team for Sunday's match.

5 Must-Picks for HKCC vs KCC, Match 8

Martin Coetzee

Mehran Zeb

Ninad Shah

Jason Davidson

Muhammad Khan

HKCC vs KCC match expert tips, Match 8th

Jason Davidson has been outstanding with the ball so far in this year's HK Premier League One-Day Tournament. Apart from not giving away many runs and keeping batters in check, he has also taken four wickets at a respectable average of 19.00 in three games.

Davidson could be an extremely handy multiplier pick for your fantasy team for the match on Sunday.

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Head-to-Head League

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Adit Gorawara.

Batters: James Atkinson, A Khan, N Shah.

All-rounders: Kinchit Shah, R Kapur, L Jones, Parth Bhagwat.

Bowlers: A Iqbal, Jason Davidson, D Vora.

HKCC vs KCC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 8, Grand League

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Kowloon Cricket Club Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: M Khan.

Batters: James Atkinson, M Coetzee.

All-rounders: Kinchit Shah, R Kapur, L Jones, Parth Bhagwat, W Barkat.

Bowlers: A Iqbal, Jason Davidson, A Mehmood.

Poll : 0 votes