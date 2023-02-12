HKCC vs PACC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament, Match 11

The 11th match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will see Hong Kong Cricket Club (HKCC) lock horns with the Pakistan Association CC (PACC) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday, February 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HKCC vs PACC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Pakistan Association CC have won three of their last four matches. They will be brimming with confidence and will hope to carry on their form in the coming matches.

Hong Kong Cricket Club, on the other hand, have won all of their last four matches. Pakistan Association CC will give it their all to win the match, but Hong Kong Cricket Club are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HKCC vs PACC Match Details

The 11th match of the Men's Premier League One-Day Tournament will be played on February 12 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 7.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HKCC vs PACC, Match 11

Date and Time: February 12, 2023, 7.00 am IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between the United Services Recreation Club and Hong Kong Cricket Club, where a total of 508 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

HKCC vs PACC Form Guide

HKCC - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

PACC - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

HKCC vs PACC Probable Playing XI

HKCC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Adil Mehmood, Adit Gorawara (wk), Charlie Wallis, Finn Ridley, Kinchit Shah ©, Luke Jones, Martin Coetzee, Mehran Zeb, Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan, and Raag Kapur.

PACC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zeeshan Ali (wk), Aliyaan Zahir, Ehsan Nawaz, Hafeez Khan, Hamed Khan, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Manjinder Singh, Mohammad Rawaid Etesham, Nasrulla Rana, Tanwir Afzal ©, and Yasim Murtaza.

HKCC vs PACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Z Ali

Z Ali is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. W Van Zyl is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Khan

M Rawaid and N Khan are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. N Shah played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Afzal

Y Murtaza and T Afzal are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Jones is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

E Nawaz

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Mehmood and E Nawaz. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are likely to perform well. They are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Shukla is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HKCC vs PACC match captain and vice-captain choices

T Afzal

T Afzal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 531 points in the last four matches.

Y Murtaza

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Y Murtaza as he will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 507 points in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for HKCC vs PACC, Match 11

Y Murtaza

T Afzal

L Jones

K Shah

N Khan

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: Z Ali, W Van Zyl

Batters: N Khan, M Rawaid

All-rounders: T Afzal, K Shah, R Kapur, Y Murtaza, L Jones

Bowlers: E Nawaz, A Mehmood

Hong Kong Cricket Club vs Pakistan Association CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: Z Ali, W Van Zyl

Batters: N Khan

All-rounders: T Afzal, K Shah, R Kapur, Y Murtaza, L Jones

Bowlers: E Nawaz, A Mehmood, A Shukla

