HKI vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's HK All-Star T20 Match - March 26, 2021

In the second match of the HK All-Star T20 series, Hong Kong Islanders will lock horns with Kowloon Lions at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon on Friday.

Both sides look very evenly matched on paper, with a good blend of youngsters and experienced internationals.

HK All-Star T20 Series: Squads to choose from

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (c) (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.

Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders

Kowloon Lions

Match Details

Match: Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions, Match 2

Date and Time: 26th March;11.00 AM.

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Kowloon.

Pitch Report

The average first-innings score at this venue is around 160-180 runs, with teams batting first having a better record.

Pacers could enjoy bowling at this venue, as the pitch assists bounce and swing. Spinners are unlikely to get much assistance and will have to work hard to take wickets.

HK All-Star T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HKI vs KOL Dream11 Team All-Star Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Daniel Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi.

Captain: Jamie Atkinson. Vice-captain: Aizaz Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ali, Simandeep Singh, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Umar Muhammad, Daniel Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Captain: Zeeshan Ali. Vice-captain: Nizakat Khan.