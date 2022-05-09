HKZ vs BG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Plate Final

HKSZ Stars will take on Brother Gas in the Plate final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Monday.

HSKZ Stars come into the game after losing the semi-final against Future Mattress by 27 runs. They failed to chase a target of 101 runs and will have to step up with the bat here. Meanwhile, Brother Gas also lost their semi-final against Interglobe Marine by five runs while chasing a target of 122 runs.

HKZ vs BG Probable Playing 11 Today

HKZ XI

Anas Mustafa (wk), Khalil Ur Rahman, Raees Ahmed, Farhan Nazar, Muhammad Saleem, Kaif Ramzan (c), Adeel Meo, Salman Saleem, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali, Ali Raza

BG XI

Zeeshan Abid (wk), Hamdan Tahir, Usman Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Tanvir Javed, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Azhar, Jiju Janardhanan, Saqib Manshad, Umer Farooq, Mujahid Amin

Match Details

HKZ vs BG, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Plate Final

Date and Time: May 9, 2022, 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has more pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s HKZ vs BG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Mustafa is a more than reliable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is difficult to stop once he gets going.

Batters

K Ur Rahman is the top scorer for HSKZ Stars in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League so far. He has scored 211 runs in five matches at an average of 52.75 and a strike rate of 197.2. Rahman has three half-centuries to his name.

All-rounders

M Waseem is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has amassed 134 runs in five matches at an average of 26.80 and a strike rate of 197.06.

Waseem has also scalped five wickets at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 8.13. He will be an excellent captaincy choice for your HKZ vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

K Ramzan is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 70 runs and has collected five wickets.

Bowlers

Despite being listed as a bowler, J Janardhanan has displayed his supreme all-round abilities. He has notched up 152 runs in five matches at an average of 76 and has picked four wickets at an average of 8.5 and an economy of 7.03.

Top 5 best players to pick in HKZ vs BG Dream11 prediction team

M Waseem (BG) – 444 points

K Ur Rahman (HKZ) – 369 points

J Janardhanan (BG) – 354 points

A Raza (HKZ) – 326 points

K Ramzan (HKZ) – 323 points

Important stats for HKZ vs BG Dream11 prediction team

M Waseem: 134 runs and 5 wickets

K Ur Rahman: 211 runs

J Janardhanan: 152 runs and 4 wickets

A Raza: 8 wickets

K Ramzan: 70 runs and 5 wickets

HKZ vs BG Dream11 Prediction Today

HKZ vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Mustafa, H Tahir, K Ur Rahman, U Khan, M Afzal, M Waseem, K Ramzan, S Saleem, J Janardhanan, A Raza, S Manshad

Captain: M Waseem Vice-Captain: K Ur Rahman

HKZ vs BG Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Mustafa, K Ur Rahman, U Khan, M Afzal, M Waseem, K Ramzan, S Saleem, M Azhar, J Janardhanan, A Raza, H Ali

Captain: K Ramzan Vice-Captain: J Janardhanan

