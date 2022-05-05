HKZ vs COL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, 1st Quarter-final

The first quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see HKZ Stars (HKZ) lock horns with the Colatta Chocolates (COL) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Thursday, 5 May.

The HKZ Stars have been the team to beat in the Sharjah T10 League with three convincing performances in the group stages. They will be keen to sustain their championship by getting the better of Colatta Chocolates, who topped Group A, beating the likes of Ajman Heroes and MGM. Despite their balance and depth, Colatta Chocolates will start as the underdogs against a strong HKZ Stars side. But given the nature of the T10 format, both teams are more than capable of making it to the semi-finals of the Sharjah T10 League 2022.

HKZ vs COL Probable Playing 11 Today

HKZ XI

Khalil ur Rahman, Kaif Ramzan (c), Muhammad Saleem, Raees Ahmed, Farhan Nazar, Adeel Meo, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali, Saifullah Bangash (wk), Zikriya Ramzan and Salman Saleem.

COL XI

Shinto George, Mohammed Ajmal, Laxman Sreekumar, Renjith Mani (c), Syam Ramesh, Akhil Das, Hari Prasanth (wk), Abdul Safar, Rizwan KS, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt and Manpreet Singh.

Match Details

HKZ vs COL, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, 1st Quarter-final

Date and Time: 5th May 2022, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with little help on offer for the bowlers. Although there should be some movement early on for the bowlers, the ball will skid nicely on to the bat. The dimensions of the ground leave little room for error for the bowlers, who will need to vary their pace and hit the hard lengths more often than not. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew bound to play a role in the second innings.

Today’s HKZ vs COL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hari Prasanth: Hari Prasanth, despite batting in the lower-middle order, has been brilliant, scoring quick runs in the backend of the innings. Keeping his wicket-keeping ability in mind as well, Prasanth should be a good pick in your HKZ vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Renjith Mani: Renjith Mani is perhaps Colatta Chocolates' best batter, given his ability against both pace and spin. Mani has some experience to fall back on in addition to his form, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Adeel Meo: Adeel Meo provides some much-needed balance and depth to the Stars side with his all-round skills. While Meo's bowling is handy in the middle overs, he is expected to bat in the top order to fully utilize his big-hitting prowess. With his form being decent leading into the game, he is a fine addition to your HKZ vs COL Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Haider Ali: Haider Ali has been consistent with the ball in the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, often churning out economical spells. Although he hasn't picked up many wickets, Haider's variations and ability to hit hard length holds him in good stead. With conditions also suiting him, he could be amongst the wickets today.

Top 3 best players to pick in HKZ vs COL Dream11 prediction team

Anas Mustafa (HKZ)

Laxman Sreekumar (COL)

Adeel Meo (HKZ)

Important stats for HKZ vs COL Dream11 prediction team

Laxman Sreekumar - 44 runs in 2 Sharjah T10 matches, SR: 275.00

Khalil ur Rahman - 170 runs in 3 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 85.00

Haider Ali - 7 wickets in 3 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 8.00

HKZ vs COL Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

HKZ vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Prasanth, R Mani, S Saleem, K ur Rehman, L Sreekumar, S Ramesh, A Meo, K Ramzan, H Ali, M Singh and M Zeeshan.

Captain: K ur Rahman. Vice-captain: S Ramesh.

HKZ vs COL Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Prasanth, S Safer, S Saleem, K ur Rehman, L Sreekumar, S Ramesh, A Meo, K Ramzan, H Ali, M Singh and A Raza.

Captain: S Ramesh. Vice-captain: K Ramzan.

