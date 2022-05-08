HKZ vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League, 1st Semi-final

The first semi-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 will see HKZ Stars (HKZ) lock horns with the Future Mattress (FM) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Sunday, 8 May.

Future Mattress have done well in the Sharjah T10 League, losing just one game so far. While their captain Rohan Mustafa is yet to hit his stride, the rest of the side have stepped up with sizable contributions. They face a strong HKZ Stars side who haven't lost a game in the tournament. Their bowling attack, led by Haider Ali, has been sensational and will be key once again. With a place in the final in the offing, an entertaining game is on the cards in Sharjah.

HKZ vs FM Probable Playing 11 Today

HKZ XI

Khalil ur Rahman, Kaif Ramzan (c), Muhammad Saleem, Raees Ahmed, Farhan Nazar, Adeel Meo, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali, Anas Mustafa (wk), Ali Raza and Salman Saleem.

FM XI

Rohan Mustafa (c), Zawar Farid, Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Usman, Naseer Akram, Umair Ali, Shahid Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Syed Haider, Shoaib Laghari and Sardar Bahzad.

Match Details

HKZ vs FM, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: 8th May 2022, 9:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards in Sharjah despite some help available for the bowlers. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay overs with the hard new ball skidding on to the bat nicely. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace and hard lengths are the way to go with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s HKZ vs FM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Syed Haider Shah: Haider Shah has done well in recent games, coming up handy runs down the order. Although he is likely to bat lower down the order, Haider's experience and form should make him a good addition to your HKZ vs FM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Khalil ur Rahman: Khalil ur Rahman has been sensational in the Sharjah T10 League with 207 runs in four matches to his name. The HKZ batter has scored big runs in the top order, serving his team well. With form on his side, he is certainly one to watch out for in the game.

All-rounder

Rohan Mustafa: Star all-rounder Rohan Mustafa hasn't hit strides in the competition so far. However, the UAE star has the experience and skill-set to overturn his form. With the all-rounder likely to play a big role with both the bat and ball, he is a must-have in your HKZ vs FM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Haider Ali: Haider Ali is HKZ Stars' go-to bowler with seven wickets to his name this season. The star bowler has used his variations to good effect, picking up wickets on a consistent basis. With the conditions favouring his style of bowling, he can be backed to continue his good form.

Top 3 best players to pick in HKZ vs FM Dream11 prediction team

Anas Mustafa (HKZ)

Muhammad Farazuddin (FM)

Adeel Meo (HKZ)

Important stats for HKZ vs FM Dream11 prediction team

Alishan Sharafu - 119 runs in 4 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 39.66

Khalil ur Rahman - 207 runs in 4 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 69.00

Haider Ali - 7 wickets in 4 Sharjah T10 matches, Average: 9.57

HKZ vs FM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T10 League)

HKZ vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Shah, U Ali, Z Farid, K ur Rahman, R Mustafa, A Sharafu, K Ramzan, S Saleem, N Akram, H Ali and A Raza.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice-captain: K ur Rahman.

HKZ vs FM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T10 League.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Shah, U Ali, Z Farid, K ur Rahman, R Mustafa, A Sharafu, K Ramzan, S Saleem, N Akram, H Ali and A Raza.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice-captain: A Sharafu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar