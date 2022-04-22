HKZ vs MCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 8

HKSZ Stars will take on Machos CC in the eighth match of the Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Friday.

The two sides are placed in Pool C of the competition alongside Future Mattress and Kabul Zalmi Live Star. The two sides will begin their campaigns against each other.

HSKZ Stars were defeated in the plate quarter-finals of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League after finishing third in their pool. Meanwhile, Machos CC will be making their debut here.

HKZ vs MCS Probable Playing 11 Today

HKZ XI

Anas Mustafa, Muhammad Saleem, Shaamil Ramzan, Saifullah Bangash, Adeel Meo, Farhan Nazar, Kaif Ramzan (c), Abdul Ghaffar, Ali Raza, Haider Ali, Zikriya Ramzan

MCS XI

Amal Raj, Ronnie Thomas, Rajesh Vasundaran, Abdul Majeed Nias, Adeel Rana, Ashraf Malik, Muhammad Fazil, Naveen Nair, Renji John, Anil Pillai, Arshad Mohamemed

Match Details

HKZ vs MCS, Sharjah Ramadan T10 League 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: April 22, 2022, 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The wicket has pace and bounce and batters are expected to excel. The side winning the toss should look to bat first in order to get enough runs on the board. A score of 170 is expected to be par here.

Today’s HKZ vs MCS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Bangash is a more than reliable choice for the wicketkeeper slot for your Dream11 Fantasy Team and is difficult to stop once he gets going. He had scored 143 runs in four matches in the Ramadan T20 League.

Batters

A Mustafa is a reliable top-order batter who will be looking to get a good score here. He has scored 202 runs in seven innings at an average of over 33 and has a strike rate of over 210.

All-rounders

A Malik is a useful player who will be looking to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. He could prove to be a surprising multiplier pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Bowlers

A Ghaffar was the highest wicket-taker for his side in the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League. He had scalped eight wickets in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HKZ vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

A Mustafa (HKZ)

S Bangash (HKZ)

A Ghaffar (HKZ)

A Malik (MCS)

R Vasundaran (MCS)

Important stats for HKZ vs MCS Dream11 prediction team

A Mustafa: 202 runs in 10 matches

S Bangash: 143 runs in Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

A Ghaffar: 8 wickets in Sharjah Ramadan T20 League

HKZ vs MCS Dream11 Prediction Today

HKZ vs MCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bangash, A Mustafa, R Vasundaran, S Saleem, A Malik, K Ramzan, M Fazil, A Ghaffar, A Ullah, R John, Z Ramzan

Captain: A Mustafa Vice-Captain: A Ghaffar

HKZ vs MCS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bangash, A Majeed Niash, A Mustafa, R Vasundaran, S Saleem, A Malik, K Ramzan, A Ghaffar, H Ali, R John, Z Ramzan

Captain: A Malik Vice-Captain: S Bangash

