HKZ vs MEM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Sharjah Ramadan T20 League, Plate Quarter-final 2

The second Plate quarter-final of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022 will see Mid-East Metals (MEM) take on HKZ Stars (HKZ) at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in Sharjah on Monday.

Both the HKZ Stars and Mid-East Metals have blown hot and cold in the tournament, losing some crucial games and are left to compete in the Plate knockout matches. Although the HKZ Stars aren't in the best of forms, they boast an experienced roster that includes the likes of Adeel Meo and Kaif Ramzan. Although they will start as favorites, MEM cannot be taken lightly by any means. All in all, a cracking game beckons with both teams keen to get the win in this much-awaited clash.

HKZ vs MEM Probable Playing 11 Today

MEM XI

Nouman Khan, Khurram Khawaja (c), Irfan Ashraf, Tehran Khan, Ateeq ur Rehman (wk), Ali Anwaar, Awais Noor, Faizan Awan, Hazrat Bilal, Faris Faizal and Aurangzeb Pirzada.

HKZ XI

Asim Nasir, Shaamil Ramzan, Kaif Ramzan (c), Saifullah Bangash (wk), Anas Mustafa, Farhan Nazar, Adeel Meo, Abdul Ghaffar, Haider Ali, Ali Raza and Salman Saleem.

Match Details

HKZ vs MEM, Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022, Plate Quarter-final 2

Date and Time: 12th April 2022, 12:15 AM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is expected in Sharjah despite there being ample help on offer for the bowlers. The dimensions of the ground should favor the batters, who should enjoy the carry and bounce off the surface. There should be some turn available for the spinners as well, making for an intriguing phase in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the dew factor likely to play a part in the game.

Today’s HKZ vs MEM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Saifullah Bangash: Saifullah Bangash has shown glimpses of his talents for the HKZ Stars, with his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking being key. Although he couldn't shift gears in the previous games, Bangash could play the big shots in times of need, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Batter

Awais Noor: Awais Noor has not fired in the Sharjah T20 League and is due for a big score. Noor, who is expected to bat at the top of the order, will be keen to get some quick runs in the powerplay overs and given the nature of the pitch, he could be a handy addition to your HKZ vs MEM Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Adeel Meo: Adeel Meo has impressed in bits and pieces in the tournament with his variations and lower-order heroics. While Meo's batting exploits are a bonus, his ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs should give him the nod in your HKZ vs MEM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Hazrat Bilal: Hazrat Bilal was in the groove in the previous game, picking up a fifer against Rehan Khan Events, albeit in a losing effort. However, his new-ball bowling prowess hasn't gone unnoticed. With the conditions not likely to be different from his previous outing, Bilal is a must-have in your HKZ vs MEM Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in HKZ vs MEM Dream11 prediction team

Adeel Meo (HKZ)

Tehran Khan (MEM)

Anas Mustafa (HKZ)

Important stats for HKZ vs MEM Dream11 prediction team

Tehran Khan - 53(37) vs Rehan Khan Events in the previous game.

Hazrat Bilal - 5/26 vs Rehan Khan Events in the previous game.

Saifullah Bangash - 42(48) vs Future Mattress in the previous game.

HKZ vs MEM Dream11 Prediction Today (Sharjah Ramadan T20 League)

HKZ vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bangash, A Mustafa, A Noor, N Khan, A Meo, K Khawaja, T Khan, H Bilal, A Anwaar, H Ali and A Raza.

Captain: K Khawaja. Vice-captain: A Meo.

HKZ vs MEM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bangash, A Mustafa, A Noor, I Ashraf, A Meo, K Khawaja, F Awan, H Bilal, F Ali, H Ali and A Raza.

Captain: A Meo. Vice-captain: A Noor.

