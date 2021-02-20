HL vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 20th, 2021

Match three of the CSA T20 Challenge will see Imperial Lions face the Warriors at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. Both teams would be eager to start their campaign on a winning note.

The Warriors appear to be the weaker of the two teams on paper as they have fewer established and recognized players in their ranks. On the other hand, the likes of Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Kagiso Rabada, Aaron Phangiso, and Dwaine Pretorius will turn out for the Lions.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, the CSA T20 Challenge will see all six teams play at a centralized venue.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Imperial Lions

Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek

Warriors

Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk

Predicted Playing XIs

Imperial Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Wiaan Mulder, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

Warriors

Marco Marais, Jon Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Lesiba Ngoepe, Jade de Klerk, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Stefan Tait.

Match Details

Match: Imperia Lions vs Warriors, Match 3

Date: 20th February 2021, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

As seen in the firsttwo CSA T20 Challenge matches, the surface has something to offer to the bowlers. With the pitch not expected to change much during the game, batting first would be the preferred choice for both teams on Saturday.

HL vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HL vs WAR Dream11 Team - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile,Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Anrich Nortje, Aaron Phangiso, Kagiso Rabada, Lesiba Ngoepe

Captain: Rassie van der Dussen Vice-captain: Kagiso Rabada

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Marco Marais,Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Jon Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Aaron Phangiso, Dwaine Pretorius, Stefan Tait

Captain: Jon Jon Smuts Vice-captain: Reeza Hendricks