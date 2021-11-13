HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 43

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Adelaide Strikers Women (AS-W) in match number 43 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at Harrup Park in Mackay on Saturday.

Hobart Hurricanes Women haven't been in the best of form in WBBL 2021. Having played 11 games so far, they have won just thrice and lost as many as seven matches while one ended in a no-result. The Adelaide Strikers Women have been inconsistent in WBBL 2021 as well. They have four wins and as many losses in addition to one washout.

HB-W vs AS-W Probable Playing 11 today

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest (c & wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon du Preez, Richa Ghosh, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Ruth Johnston, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith

Adelaide Strikers Women: Dane van Niekerk, Katie Mack, Laura Wolvaardt, Tahlia McGrath (c), Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda Wellington, Tegan McPharlin (wk), Sarah Coyte, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Match Details

HB-W vs AS-W, WBBL 2021, Match 43

Date & Time: November 13th 2021, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

It will be the first WBBL 2021 game at Harrup Park in Mackay. While the pitch is expected to be a good one to bat on, there could be some assistance for the bowlers as well.

Today’s HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh has made decent starts throughout WBBL 2021, scoring 149 runs in the process.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt has been in top form with the bat in WBBL 2021. The South African has scored 243 runs at a strike rate of 133.51.

All-rounders

Nicola Carey has had a big impact with both the bat and ball. The left-handed all-rounder has picked up 10 wickets in addition to scoring 165 runs.

Tahlia McGrath has been in excellent form with both the bat and ball. She has amassed 172 runs and taken seven wickets.

Bowler

Molly Strano has been consistent throughout the WBBL 2021 season. She has 11 wickets to her name.

Top 5 best players to pick in HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nicola Carey (HB-W): 556 points

Ruth Johnston (HB-W): 540 points

Molly Strano (HB-W): 495 points

Tahlia McGrath (AS-W): 487 points

Tayla Vlaeminck (HB-W): 459 points

Important stats for HB-W vs AS-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nicola Carey: 165 runs & 10 wickets

Molly Strano: 104 runs & 11 wickets

Tahlia McGrath: 172 runs & 7 wickets

Amanda Wellington: 11 wickets

Laura Wolvaardt: 243 runs

HB-W vs AS-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021,

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Ruth Johnston, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amanda Wellington

Captain: Nicola Carey. Vice-captain: Tahlia McGrath

Dream11 Team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Adelaide Strikers Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Richa Ghosh, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Katie Mack, Dane van Niekerk, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Molly Strano, Tayla Vlaeminck, Darcie Brown

Captain: Dane van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Tayla Vlaeminck

Edited by Samya Majumdar