HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 49

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in match number 49 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at Harrup Park in Mackay on Friday.

The two teams are at the contrasting ends of the WBBL 2021 points table. Hobart Hurricanes Women are rock-bottom in the standings, having won just three out of their 12 games. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Women are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with eight wins, two losses and two no-results.

HB-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest (c & wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Angelina Genford, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith

Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Josephine Dooley (wk), Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Evelyn Jones, Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O'Donnell, Carly Leeson, Holly Ferling

Match Details

HB-W vs MR-W, Match 49, WBBL 2021

Date & Time: November 19th 2021, 10:10 AM IST

Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at Harrup Park in Mackay has been a good one to bat on, the bowlers have constantly been in the game. While there is a bit of turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers will find some movement with the new ball. More of the same can be expected for today's WBBL 2021 fixture.

Today’s HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rachel Priest has been in good form with the bat in WBBL 2021, with the New Zealand stumper accumulating 262 runs so far.

Batter

Jemimah Rodrigues has amassed 295 runs at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 118.95 in WBBL 2021.

All-rounders

Harmanpreet Kaur has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball in the competition. She has smashed 390 runs in addition to picking up 13 wickets.

Nicola Carey has been in superb form in WBBL 2021, scoring 173 runs and taking 11 wickets.

Bowler

Molly Strano has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.29 in WBBL 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W): 982 points

Nicola Carey (HB-W): 587 points

Molly Strano (HB-W): 566 points

Tayla Vlaeminck (HB-W): 522 points

Jemimah Rodrigues (MR-W): 437 points

Important stats for HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Harmanpreet Kaur: 390 runs & 13 wickets

Jemimah Rodrigues: 295 runs

Nicola Carey: 173 runs & 11 wickets

Molly Strano: 13 wickets

HB-W vs MR-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)

Dream11 Team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Mignon du Preez, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Duffin, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tayla Vlaeminck, Molly Strano, Ella Hayward, Ellie Falconer

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey

Dream11 Team for Hobart Hurricanes Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women - Women’s Big Bash League 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Mignon du Preez, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Duffin, Nicola Carey, Evelyn Jones, Sophie Molineux, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tayla Vlaeminck, Molly Strano, Ella Hayward

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Molly Strano

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Harmanpreet Kaur score 30+ runs? Yes No 1 votes so far