HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for WBBL 2021, Match 49

Hobart Hurricanes Women (HB-W) will take on Melbourne Renegades Women (MR-W) in match number 49 of the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2021 at Harrup Park in Mackay on Friday.
The two teams are at the contrasting ends of the WBBL 2021 points table. Hobart Hurricanes Women are rock-bottom in the standings, having won just three out of their 12 games. Meanwhile, Melbourne Renegades Women are sitting pretty at the top of the points table with eight wins, two losses and two no-results.
HB-W vs MR-W Probable Playing 11 today
Hobart Hurricanes Women: Rachel Priest (c & wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Mignon du Preez, Nicola Carey, Richa Ghosh, Molly Strano, Sasha Moloney, Tayla Vlaeminck, Angelina Genford, Belinda Vakarewa, Amy Smith
Melbourne Renegades Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Josephine Dooley (wk), Ella Hayward, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jess Duffin, Sophie Molineux (c), Evelyn Jones, Ellie Falconer, Rhiann O'Donnell, Carly Leeson, Holly Ferling
Match Details
HB-W vs MR-W, Match 49, WBBL 2021
Date & Time: November 19th 2021, 10:10 AM IST
Venue: Harrup Park, Mackay
Pitch Report
Although the pitch at Harrup Park in Mackay has been a good one to bat on, the bowlers have constantly been in the game. While there is a bit of turn on offer for the spinners, the pacers will find some movement with the new ball. More of the same can be expected for today's WBBL 2021 fixture.
Today’s HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Rachel Priest has been in good form with the bat in WBBL 2021, with the New Zealand stumper accumulating 262 runs so far.
Batter
Jemimah Rodrigues has amassed 295 runs at an average of 32.77 and a strike rate of 118.95 in WBBL 2021.
All-rounders
Harmanpreet Kaur has been absolutely magnificent with both the bat and ball in the competition. She has smashed 390 runs in addition to picking up 13 wickets.
Nicola Carey has been in superb form in WBBL 2021, scoring 173 runs and taking 11 wickets.
Bowler
Molly Strano has picked up 13 wickets at an economy rate of 7.29 in WBBL 2021.
Top 5 best players to pick in HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Harmanpreet Kaur (MR-W): 982 points
Nicola Carey (HB-W): 587 points
Molly Strano (HB-W): 566 points
Tayla Vlaeminck (HB-W): 522 points
Jemimah Rodrigues (MR-W): 437 points
Important stats for HB-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction Team
Harmanpreet Kaur: 390 runs & 13 wickets
Jemimah Rodrigues: 295 runs
Nicola Carey: 173 runs & 11 wickets
Molly Strano: 13 wickets
HB-W vs MR-W Dream 11 Prediction (WBBL 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Mignon du Preez, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Duffin, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tayla Vlaeminck, Molly Strano, Ella Hayward, Ellie Falconer
Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Nicola Carey
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Mignon du Preez, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Duffin, Nicola Carey, Evelyn Jones, Sophie Molineux, Harmanpreet Kaur, Tayla Vlaeminck, Molly Strano, Ella Hayward
Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur. Vice-captain: Molly Strano
