HOH vs SLA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Minor League Cricket, Match 50

The Houston Hurricanes (HOH) will take on the St Louis Americans (SLA) in the 50th match of the Minor League Cricket 2022 at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Texas on Sunday, July 24.

The Houston Hurricanes have had a mediocre tournament, having lost three of their last five games. Although they are coming off a six-wicket win over Lone Star Athletics, consistency has been their main issue. Ashley Nurse and Sohail Tanvir have struggled for them, so the team will be hoping that they can get back into shape in the upcoming games to help their side overcome inconsistency.

St Louis Americans, on the other hand, had a rough start to the tournament. They lost their first game by nine wickets to SET, but have since made an incredible comeback, defeating the Chicago Tigers by five wickets in their previous game. They will be hoping to keep their winning streak going in the next game.

HOH vs SLA Probable Playing 11 Today

HOH XI

Usman Rafiq (c), Rayaan Bhagani, Rameez Raja, Zeniffe Fowler, Ninad Nimbalkar, Mohammad Ilyas, Matthew Tromp, Saqlain Haider (wk), Sohail Tanvir, Gourav Bajaj, Ashley Nurse

SLA XI

Ayaan Khan, Baljinder Singh, Justin Dill (c), Luke Schofield, Murali Basupalli, Nikhil Kanchan (wk), Paras Marwaha, Parth Patel, Yash Mahajan, Sherfane Rutherford, Ahmed Ali Mir

Match Details

HOH vs SLA, Minor League Cricket 2022, Match 50

Date and Time: July 24, 2022, 01:00 AM IST

Venue: Prairie View Cricket Complex, Texax

Pitch Report

The Prairie View Cricket Complex wicket generally favors batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses. The average first-innings score at this venue is around 132 runs.

Today’s HOH vs SLA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Saqlain Haider: He has been one of Houston's best wicket-keepers throughout the competition. He has been outstanding in the powerplay, scoring quick runs. Saqlain will be keen to hold on to his excellent form, making him a player to keep an eye on in this crucial game.

Batters

Luke Schofield: Luke Schofield is a talented batter who has contributed significantly to his team's success in the middle of the order. He has also proven to be an effective off-break spin bowler, providing vital breakthroughs when needed.

All-rounders

Ashley Nurse: He has been a consistent performer for the Houston Hurricanes so far, and could be an important addition to your fantasy team for this match. He was decent with the bat in the previous T20 tournament and also bowled well to deliver timely breakthroughs. Nurse has also played for his national side, taking eight wickets and scoring 85 runs in 13 T20Is.

Bowler

Justin Dill: Justin Dill has been outstanding with the ball, provoking batters with his swing-bowling ability and slower balls so far in the competition. Given his form and ability to take wickets, he is an absolute must-have player in your fantasy team. He has taken six wickets and scored 72 runs in his last five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in HOH vs SLA Dream11 prediction team

Sohail Tanvir (HOH)

Luke Schofield (SLA)

Usman Rafiq (HOH)

Ayaan Khan (SLA)

Rameez Raja (HOH)

HOH vs SLA Dream11 Prediction Today (Minor League Cricket)

HOH vs SLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Saqlain Haider, Luke Schofield, Gourav Bajaj, Ashley Nurse, Ninad Nimbalkar, Ayaan Khan, Murali Basupalli, Usman Rafiq, Justin Dill, Yash Mahajan, Mohammad Ilyas

Captain: Ashley Nurse Vice-captain: Usman Rafiq

HOH vs SLA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Saqlain Haider, Luke Schofield, Gourav Bajaj, Ashley Nurse, Ninad Nimbalkar, Ayaan Khan, Murali Basupalli, Usman Rafiq, Justin Dill, Yash Mahajan, Mohammad Ilyas

Captain: Ashley Nurse Vice-captain: Ayaan Khan

