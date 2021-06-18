HKI vs NTT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's HK All Star T20 Match - June 19, 2021

The Hong Kong Islanders will take on the New Territories Tigers in the third and final league game of the HK All Star T20 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground on Saturday.

It will be the second successive game of the day for the Hong Kong Islanders, who will face the Kowloon Lions earlier in the day. The Hong Kong Islanders reached the final of last season's HK All Star T20, which was played in March this year. But they lost to the Kowloon Lions in the summit clash. The Hong Kong Islanders will be looking to go one step further this time around.

The New Territories Tigers, on the other hand, have already played one game in the HK All Star T20, beating defending champions Kowloon Lions. While their batting couldn’t really take off, the Tigers bowlers stepped up and defended 135, helping their side win the contest by nine runs. Last season, the New Territories Tigers couldn’t make it to the final. But a win on Saturday will ensure they qualify for the title clash this season.

Squads to choose from

Hong Kong Islanders: Jamie Atkinson (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Akbar Khan, Ashley Caddy, Jack Metters, Devang Bulsara, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Ahan Trivedi, Martin Versfeld

New Territories Tigers: Kinchit Shah, Shahid Wasif, Zakir Hayat, Ateeq Iqbal, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohsin Khan, Mehran Zen, Babar Hayat, Rahul Sharma, Adit Gorawara (wk), Waqas Khan, Waqas Barkat (wk)

Predicted Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders: Waqas Khan, Ninad Shah, Jamie Atkinson (wk), Jack Metters, Ashley Caddy, Ehsan Khan, Akbar Khan, Ahan Trivedi, Mohammad Waheed, Martin Versfeld, Ayush Shukla

New Territories Tigers: Shahid Wasif (wk), Mehean Zeb, Babar Hayat, Waqas Khan, Waqas Barkat, Zakir Hayat, Rahul Sharma, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohsin Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Match Details

Match: Hong Kong Islanders vs New Territories Tigers, HK All Star T20

Date and Time: June 19th 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground - Turf, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The track at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground generally favors the bowlers. While the spinners will be able to extract some turn, the pacers are expected to get the new ball moving. The New Territories Tigers could muster just 135 runs while batting first in their HK All Star T20 opener before successfully defending it. Moreover, with it being the second game of the day, the track could get slower as the game progresses. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss

HK All Star T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HKI vs NTT)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Shahid Wasif, Babar Hayat, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Jack Metters, Ehsan Khan, Zakir Hayat, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ahan Trivedi, Mohsin Khan

Captain: Ehsan Khan. Vice-captain: Zakir Hayat

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Akbar Khan, Zakir Hayat, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed

Captain: Jamie Atkinson. Vice-captain: Hassan Khan Mohammad

Edited by Samya Majumdar