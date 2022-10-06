HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier, Final

Hong Kong U19 (HK-U19) will take on Singapore U19 (SIN-U19) in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) on Friday, October 7. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 prediction.

Hong Kong U19 surprised Oman U19 in the semi-finals to progress to the summit clash. They previously finished second in Group B with two wins and a loss. Singapore U19, meanwhile, are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. They topped Group B with three wins before beating Bahrain U19 in their semi-final fixture.

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Match Details

The final of the ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022 between Hong Kong U19 and Singapore U19 will be played on October 7at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1). The game is set to take place at 11 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19, Final, ICC U19 World Cup Asia Division 2 Qualifier 2022

Date & Time: October 7th 2022, 11 AM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) is likely to be a good one to bat on. However, the spinners have performed really well at the venue throughout the tournament.

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams bowling first: 7

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Hong Kong U19: W, L, W, W

Singapore U19: W, W, W, W

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Probable Playing 11 today

Hong Kong U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Hong Kong U19 Probable Playing XI: Jayden Botfield, Daksh Mangkukia, Ansh Doshi (wk), Parth Bhagwat, Abdul Samad, Aliyaan Zahir, Mudassar Khan, Ahan Trivedi (c), Aryan Chandiramani, Muhammad Soban, Darsh Vora.

Singapore U19 Team News

No major injury concerns.

Singapore U19 Probable Playing XI: Pratham Somani, Rahul Khan, Jeevan Santhanam (c), Vihaan Maheshwari, Aaryan Menon, Adwitya Bhargava, Pranav Maheshwari, Venkatesan Thiyanesh, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Aaryan Modi, Sidhant Srikanth.

Today’s HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ansh Doshi (3 innings, 81 runs)

Ansh Doshi seems to be in good touch with the bat. The Hong Kong U19 wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 81 runs in three outings in addition to taking five catches and affecting two stumpings.

Top Batter Pick

Sidhant Srikanth (3 innings, 239 runs)

Sidhant Srikanth has been in excellent form, having amassed 239 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 90.87. He has one century and one fifty to his name.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mudassar Khan (3 matches, 65 runs, 6 wickets)

Mudassar Khan has been effective with both the bat and ball. He has accumulated 65 runs at a strike rate of 91.54 and picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 3.75.

Top Bowler Pick

Adwitya Bhargava (4 matches, 9 wickets)

Adwitya Bhargava has taken nine wickets in four matches at an excellent economy rate of 2.36. He averages 6.00 and strikes once in every 15 deliveries.

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Jeevan Santhanam (4 matches, 13 wickets)

Jeevan Santhanam currently tops the wicket-taking charts with 13 wickets at an average of 6.61. He has a bowling strike rate of 16.1 and an economy rate of 2.45.

Parth Bhagwat (4 matches, 85 runs, 6 wickets)

Parth Bhagwat has scored 85 runs in three innings in addition to taking six wickets at an economy rate of 3.74.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Jeevan Santhanam 13 wickets in 4 matches Parth Bhagwat 85 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Adwitya Bhargava 9 wickets in 4 matches Sidhant Srikanth 239 runs in 3 innings Mudassar Khan 65 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 match expert tips

All-rounders and bowlers from both teams have performed really well and will be the big picks. The likes of Jeevan Santhanam, Mudassar Khan, Ahan Trivedi, Adwitya Bhargava, and Darsh Vora could be the ones to watch out for in the HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 game.

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ansh Doshi

Batters: Parth Bhagwat (vc), Sidhant Srikanth, Aaryan Modi

All-rounders: Aliyaan Zahir, Jeevan Santhanam (c), Mudassar Khan

Bowlers: Ahan Trivedi, Adwitya Bhargava, Vihaan Hampihallikar, Darsh Vora

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HK-U19 vs SIN-U19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Vihaan Maheshwari

Batters: Parth Bhagwat, Sidhant Srikanth, Venkatesan Thiyanesh

All-rounders: Aliyaan Zahir, Jeevan Santhanam, Pranav Maheshwari, Mudassar Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Ahan Trivedi, Adwitya Bhargava (c), Darsh Vora

