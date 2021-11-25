HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, Match 7

Hong Kong Women (HK-W) will take on Malaysia Women (ML-W) in match number seven of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai on Thursday.

Both Hong Kong Women and Malaysia Women have played two games each, winning and losing one apiece. Hong Kong Women beat Nepal Women before going down against UAE Women. Malaysia Women, meanwhile, lost their first game against UAE Women before beating Kuwait Women.

HK-W vs ML-W Probable Playing 11 today

Hong Kong Women: Shanzeen Shahzad, Yasmin Daswani, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Mariko Hill, Emma Lai, Maryam Bibi, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

Malaysia Women: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Yusrina Yaakop, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Wan Nor Zulaika, Nik Nur Atiela, Mahirah Izzati Ismail

Match Details

HK-W vs ML-W, Match 7, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier

Date & Time: November 25th 2021, 11 AM IST

Venue: ICC Academy Ground No 2, Dubai

Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Ground No 2 in Dubai is a decent one to bat on. But the bowlers have also fared well at the venue. While the batters need to spend time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to maintain their lines and lengths.

Today’s HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Wan Julia has been in good touch with the bat in the tournament, having accumulated 68 runs in two innings.

Batter

Natasha Miles has made a couple of good starts, managing scores of 16 and 37 in the tournament so far.

All-rounder

Winifred Duraisingam has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball. She has scored 56 runs and taken one wicket.

Bowler

Kary Chan has been in superb form in the tournament, with the Hong Kong Women skipper picking up four wickets in addition to scoring 42 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kary Chan (HK-W): 190 points

Mariko Hill (HK-W): 107 points

Betty Chan (HK-W): 105 points

Wan Julia (ML-W): 68 points

Winifred Duraisingam (ML-W): 53 points

Important stats for HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Kary Chan: 42 runs & 4 wickets

Mariko Hill: 66 runs & 0 wickets

Winifred Duraisingam: 56 runs & 1 wicket

HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Wan Julia, Natasha Miles, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Mariko Hill, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Betty Chan, Winifred Duraisingam, Arianna Natsya, Kary Chan, Iqra Sahar

Captain: Kary Chan. Vice-captain: Winifred Duraisingam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wan Julia, Natasha Miles, Yasmin Daswani, Elsa Hunter, Mas Elysa, Mariko Hill, Betty Chan, Winifred Duraisingam, Arianna Natsya, Kary Chan, Iqra Sahar

Captain: Mariko Hill. Vice-captain: Betty Chan

