HOR vs BEV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League T10, Match 6

The sixth match of the European Cricket League T10 will see Hornchurch (HOR) squaring off against Beveren (BEV) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday, March 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HOR vs BEV Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hornchurch have won five of their last eight matches of the tournament. Beveren, on the other hand, have won four of their last nine matches.

Beveren will give it their all to win the match, but Hornchurch are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HOR vs BEV Match Details

The sixth match of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 21 at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HOR vs BEV, Match 6

Date and Time: March 21, 2023, 4:00 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams would prefer to bat second on this fresh pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between CIYMS and Dreux CC, where a total of 263 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets.

HOR vs BEV Form Guide

HOR - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

BEV - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

HOR vs BEV Probable Playing XI

HOR Playing XI

No injury updates

Mark James, Ronnie Saunders, Adeel Malik-I, Chris Sains, Billy Gordon ©, Paul Murray (wk), Joe Defreitas, George Hankins, Luke Edwards, Marc Whitlock, Gavin Griffiths

BEV Playing XI

No injury updates

Noor Momand (wk), Hadisullah Tarakhel, Abdul Rashid Karim, Saber Zakhil, Mansoor Mahboob, Hakim Khaksar ©, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Ashiqullah Said, Shokrullah Shirzad, Mohammad Noman, Salarzai Israel

HOR vs BEV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Momand

N Momand is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. P Murray is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

H Khaksar

A Rashid and H Khaksar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Sains played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

G Hankins

H Tarakhel and G Hankins are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Malik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

A Said

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Said and G Griffiths. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Noman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HOR vs BEV match captain and vice-captain choices

G Hankins

G Hankins will bat in the top order and also bowl his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 500 points in the last eight matches.

H Tarakhel

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make H Tarakhel as he will bat in the middle order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 461 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for HOR vs BEV, Match 6

H Khaksar

A Malik

G Hankins

H Tarakhel

S Otmanzai

Hornchurch vs Beveren Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hornchurch vs Beveren Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Murray, N Momand

Batters: H Khaksar, A Rashid

All-rounders: G Hankins, H Tarakhel, A Malik, S Otmanzai, B Gordon

Bowlers: A Said, G Griffiths

Hornchurch vs Beveren Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Momand

Batters: H Khaksar, A Rashid

All-rounders: G Hankins, H Tarakhel, A Malik, S Otmanzai, B Gordon

Bowlers: A Said, G Griffiths, M Noman

