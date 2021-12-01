HOR vs GBM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 17

Hooghly Rivers (HOR) will take on Gour Badsha Malda (GBM) in the 17th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Wednesday.

Both Hooghly Rivers and Gour Badsha Malda will be starting their Bengal Inter District T20 2021 campaigns today. Despite being unfamiliar with the conditions, both teams will want to start with a win.

HOR vs GBM Probable Playing 11 Today

HOR XI

Dipak Prasad, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Sayak Basu, Writam Porel, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Arnab Nandi, Subhrajyoti Das, Abhijit Mal, Ravikant Singh, Soumya Pakray, Durgesh Dubbey

GBM XI

Mohammed Nizamuddin, Mohd Firoz-Hossain, Najibul Sk, Rajdeep Choudhury, Manas Roy Choudhury, Mrityunjoy Mandal, Barun Kumar-Mahato, Jhantu Sanyal, Sayan Dutta, Parthendu Pandey, Bakul Das

Match Details

HOR vs GBM, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 17

Date and Time: 1st December, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani is expected to favor the batters, as seen in previous Bengal Inter District T20 2021 matches. Bowlers will look to make the most of the conditions upfront and pick up a few wickets in the powerplay overs.

Today’s HOR vs GBM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Nizamuddin is a must-have wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also score important runs.

Batters

M Firoz Hussain, known for his patient and calculative approach, could play a big knock today.

S Basu could prove to be an important player for his side, having scored 1537 runs in 60 matches. He also has 11 wickets to his name.

All-rounders

A Nandi is an experienced campaigner who is an excellent all-rounder. He has scored 250 runs and picked up 29 wickets in 39 T20s. Nandi could prove to be a fine captaincy choice for your HOR vs GBM Dream11 fantasy side.

In the Bengal T20 competition, A Mal played for the Kanchenjungha Warriors, picking up two wickets in two matches.

Bowler

In his previous outing, R Singh scored 31 runs and also picked up two wickets. He will be hoping to bring his fine form into the Bengal Inter District T20 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in HOR vs GBM Dream11 prediction team

A Nandi (HOR)

A Mal (HOR)

M Mandal (GBM)

S Basu (HOR)

R Singh (HOR)

Important stats for HOR vs GBM Dream11 prediction team

A Nandi: 250 runs and 29 wickets in 39 T20s

A Mal: 2 wickets in 2 matches in Bengal T20

S Basu: 1537 runs and 11 wickets in 60 matches

R Singh: 31 runs and 2 wickets in the last match

HOR vs GBM Dream11 Prediction Today (Bengal Inter District T20 2021)

HOR vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Nizamuddin, M Firoz Hossain, S Kumar Yadav, S Basu, A Mal, A Nandi, M Mandal, S Das, M Saha, R Singh, S Dutta

Captain: A Nandi. Vice-captain: A Mal

HOR vs GBM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Bengal Inter District T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Prasad, M Firoz Hossain, S Kumar Yadav, S Basu, A Mal, A Nandi, M Mandal, S Das, M Saha, R Singh, S Dutta

Captain: R Singh. Vice-captain: S Basu

Edited by Samya Majumdar