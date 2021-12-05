HOR vs MAW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 27

Hooghly River will take on Manbhum Warriors in the 27th match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Monday.

Hooghly River have won two matches and lost just once. They are currently second in Group B with 10 points and they just need to win this game in order to book a quarter-final spot.

Manbhum Warriors, meanwhile, have had an extremely unremarkable campaign so far. They’ve already been knocked out of the competition which makes this game essentially a dead rubber.

They’ve lost two matches while another game ended in a draw.

HOR vs MAW Probable Playing 11 Today

HOR XI

Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Abhijit Mal, Writam Porel, Dipak Prasad, Arnab Nandi (c), Subhrajyoti Das, Bidyut Adhikary (wk), Sachin Kumar Yadav, Ravikant Singh, Jahir Khan, Soumya Pakray

MAW XI

Gourav Gupta, Rana Adhikary (c), Bikash Kumar Das (wk), Arnab Kundu, Sourav Dey, Sanjay Mahato, Bishnu Bouri, Mustafa Ansari, Asraful Ansary, Bikram Gorain, Rampravesh Prasad

Match Details

HOR vs MAW, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 27

Date and Time: December 6, 2021, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani

Pitch Report

The surface was initially favorable for the bowlers. However, it’s getting better to bat on with time. One can expect healthy competition between bat and ball on this pitch.

The team winning the toss should choose to bat first as rain could interrupt this game.

Today’s HOR vs MAW Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Adhikary is a must-have wicketkeeper for your Dream11 fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps and can also add important runs.

Batters

R Adhikary wasn’t at his best in the last game but he was brilliant in the first match. He’d want to end the campaign on a high note.

All-rounders

A Mal has plenty of experience and he’s an excellent all-round asset. Mal has scored 63 runs in the competition and has also taken two wickets. He could also prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your HOR vs MAW Dream11 fantasy side.

A Nandi is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has the ability to change the game at any moment and has been very consistent so far.

Bowlers

S Pakray will be expected to lead the bowling unit for his team. He has picked up four wickets in just two matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HOR vs MAW Dream11 prediction team

A Mal (HOR) – 169 points

A Nandi (HOR) – 137 points

R Adhikary (MAW) – 133 points

S Pakray (HOR) – 120 points

J Khan (HOR) – 93 points

Important stats for HOR vs MAW Dream11 prediction team

A Mal: 63 runs and 2 wickets

A Nandi: 3 wickets

R Adhikary: 48 runs and 2 wickets

S Pakray: 4 wickets

J Khan: 3 wickets

HOR vs MAW Dream11 Prediction Today

HOR vs MAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Adhikary, R Adhikary, S Narayan Naubagh, G Gupta, A Mal, A Nandi, B Bouri, S Pakray, J Khan, R Singh, R Prasad

Captain: A Mal, Vice-Captain: A Nandi

HOR vs MAW Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Adhikary, R Adhikary, S Narayan Naubagh, G Gupta, A Mal, A Nandi, S Dey, S Pakray, J Khan, R Singh, R Prasad

Captain: R Adhikary, Vice-Captain: S Pakray.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar