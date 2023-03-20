Hornchurch (HOR) will go up against Pak I Care (PIC) in the second game of Championship Week at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday (March 20). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Hornchurch won two of their four league games and finished fourth in the Group A points table. They won their last game against Byron by ten wickets. Pak I Care, meanwhile, won nine of their 14 league games and finished second in Group B. They lost their last game against Hira CC Sabadell by seven wickets.
HOR vs PIC Match Details
The second game of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 20 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, on Monday (March 20) at 06:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.
Match: HOR vs PIC, European Cricket League T10, Match 2
Date and Time: March 20, 2023; 06:00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama
HOR vs PIC Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is primarily batting-friendly. Pacers should have fun due to the pace and bounce on offer. Batters, once set, can look to play their shots freely and score. Teams prefer to defend here, with the average first innings score being 114.
HOR vs PIC Form Guide (European Cricket League T10)
HOR: W-W-W-L-W
PIC: L-W-W-W-L
HOR vs PIC probable playing XIs for today’s match
HOR Injury/Team News
No major injury update
HOR Probable Playing XI
Paul Murray, Ted Coney, Chris Sains, George Hankins, Ronnie Saunders, Luke Edwards, Gavin Griffiths, Marc Whitlock, Adeel Malik, Mark James, Joe Defreitas
PIC Injury/Team News
No major injury update
PIC Probable Playing XI
Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Asjad Butt, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Mohtshim, Kamran Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed, Pradeep, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Ali Ahmed
HOR vs PIC Dream 11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Paul Murray (7 match, 55 runs, Strike Rate: -)
Murray has scored 55 runs in seven games. He has proven himself to be a safe wicketkeeper and could fetch hefty points from behind the stumps.
Top Batter Pick
Chris Sains (7 match, 85 runs, Strike Rate: -)
Sains has been in good form with the bat in this tournament. He has amassed 85 runs in seven games.
Top All-rounder Pick
Adeel Malik (7 matches, 220 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: - and Economy Rate: -)
Malik has contributed well with both bat and ball. He has smashed 220 runs and picked up three wickets in seven games.
Top Bowler Pick
Gavin Griffiths (7 matches, 6 wicket, Economy Rate: -)
Griffiths could be a key fantasy pick. He has picked up six wickets in seven games.
HOR vs PIC match Captain and Vice-captain choices
Adeel Malik
Malik can contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 220 runs and taken three wickets in seven games.
Kamran Muhammad
Muhammad has played a key role for his team, making him a good fantasy pick.
Five Must-pick players with stats for HOR vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Paul Murray 55 runs in 7 games
Chris Sains 85 runs in 7 games
Adeel Malik 220 runs and 3 wickets in 7 games
Gavin Griffiths 6 wickets in 7 games
George Hankins 185 runs and 3 games
HOR vs PIC Match Expert Tips
Adeel Malik could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.
Take your fantasy game to the next level. For more expert tips and suggestions on this HOR vs PIC game, click here.
HOR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head-to-Head League
HOR vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Paul Murray, Muhammad Ihsan
Batters: Chris Sains, Kamran Muhammad, Daniel Calle
All-rounders: George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar
Bowlers: Gavin Griffiths, Shehroz Ahmed
HOR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League
HOR vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan
Batters: Chris Sains, Kamran Muhammad, Daniel Calle
All-rounders: George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Sikandar Ali, Ronnie Saunders, Muhammad Babar
Bowlers: Gavin Griffiths, Adeel Shafqat
