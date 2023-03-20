Hornchurch (HOR) will go up against Pak I Care (PIC) in the second game of Championship Week at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday (March 20). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Hornchurch won two of their four league games and finished fourth in the Group A points table. They won their last game against Byron by ten wickets. Pak I Care, meanwhile, won nine of their 14 league games and finished second in Group B. They lost their last game against Hira CC Sabadell by seven wickets.

HOR vs PIC Match Details

The second game of the European Cricket League T10 will be played on March 20 at the Cartama Oval, Cartama, on Monday (March 20) at 06:00 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section here.

Match: HOR vs PIC, European Cricket League T10, Match 2

Date and Time: March 20, 2023; 06:00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

HOR vs PIC Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama is primarily batting-friendly. Pacers should have fun due to the pace and bounce on offer. Batters, once set, can look to play their shots freely and score. Teams prefer to defend here, with the average first innings score being 114.

HOR vs PIC Form Guide (European Cricket League T10)

HOR: W-W-W-L-W

PIC: L-W-W-W-L

HOR vs PIC probable playing XIs for today’s match

HOR Injury/Team News

No major injury update

HOR Probable Playing XI

Paul Murray, Ted Coney, Chris Sains, George Hankins, Ronnie Saunders, Luke Edwards, Gavin Griffiths, Marc Whitlock, Adeel Malik, Mark James, Joe Defreitas

PIC Injury/Team News

No major injury update

PIC Probable Playing XI

Muhammad Ihsan, Abid Mahboob, Asjad Butt, Sami Ullah, Muhammad Mohtshim, Kamran Muhammad, Shehroz Ahmed, Pradeep, Sikandar Ali, Atif Muhammad, Ali Ahmed

HOR vs PIC Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Paul Murray (7 match, 55 runs, Strike Rate: -)

Murray has scored 55 runs in seven games. He has proven himself to be a safe wicketkeeper and could fetch hefty points from behind the stumps.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Sains (7 match, 85 runs, Strike Rate: -)

Sains has been in good form with the bat in this tournament. He has amassed 85 runs in seven games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Adeel Malik (7 matches, 220 runs and 3 wickets, Strike Rate: - and Economy Rate: -)

Malik has contributed well with both bat and ball. He has smashed 220 runs and picked up three wickets in seven games.

Top Bowler Pick

Gavin Griffiths (7 matches, 6 wicket, Economy Rate: -)

Griffiths could be a key fantasy pick. He has picked up six wickets in seven games.

HOR vs PIC match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Adeel Malik

Malik can contribute with both bat and ball. He has scored 220 runs and taken three wickets in seven games.

Kamran Muhammad

Muhammad has played a key role for his team, making him a good fantasy pick.

Five Must-pick players with stats for HOR vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Paul Murray 55 runs in 7 games

Chris Sains 85 runs in 7 games

Adeel Malik 220 runs and 3 wickets in 7 games

Gavin Griffiths 6 wickets in 7 games

George Hankins 185 runs and 3 games

HOR vs PIC Match Expert Tips

Adeel Malik could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, as he can contribute at a high level with both bat and ball.

HOR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Head-to-Head League

HOR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League

HOR vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Paul Murray, Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Chris Sains, Kamran Muhammad, Daniel Calle

All-rounders: George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Gavin Griffiths, Shehroz Ahmed

HOR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 2, Grand League

HOR vs PIC Dream11 Prediction - European Cricket League

HOR vs PIC Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muhammad Ihsan

Batters: Chris Sains, Kamran Muhammad, Daniel Calle

All-rounders: George Hankins, Adeel Malik, Sikandar Ali, Ronnie Saunders, Muhammad Babar

Bowlers: Gavin Griffiths, Adeel Shafqat

