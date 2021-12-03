HOR vs UDK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 21

Hooghly River (HOR) will take on Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird (UDK) in the 21st match of the Bengal Inter District T20 2021 at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground in Kalyani on Friday.

Hooghly River began their campaign on a strong note. They chased down Gour Badsha Malda’s total, and will look to continue with their winning momentum. Meanwhile, Uttar Dinajpur Kulik Bird have won both their opening games in the competition. They are the favourites going into this match.

HOR vs UDK Probable Playing XIs

HOR XI

Bidyut Adhikary (wk), Dipak Prasad, Sachin Kumar Yadav, Writam Porel, Sonu Narayan Naubagh, Arnab Nandi (c), Subhrajyoti Das, Abhijit Mal, Ravikant Singh, Soumya Pakray, Durgesh Dubbey.

UDK XI

Aniket Jha, Debasish Saha (c & wk), Satu Chowdhury, Rabi Sankar Prasad, Debayan Kiskoo, Bibek Das, Arnab Mondal, Narayan Rana, Nabhanil Saha, Anup Sanyashi, Sandip Baishnab.

Match Details

Match: HOR vs UDK, Bengal Inter District T20 2021, Match 21.

Date and Time: 3rd December, 2021; 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favour bowlers, considering the conditions that were on the first day of the tournament. The average score here is 100 runs, so the team winning the toss should ideally look to bowl first.

Today’s HOR vs UDK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

D Saha is a must-have wicketkeeper for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He’s safe behind the stumps, and can also score key runs.

Batters

R Sankar Prasad is registered as a batter on Dream11. But he has demonstrated his all-round abilities in the two matches he has played in the tournament so far. Prasad has scored 57 runs, and has also picked up four wickets.

All-rounders

S Chowdhury has plenty of experience, and he’s an excellent all-round asset. He has scored 45 runs, and has also taken three wickets in the tournament. He could prove to be a fine multiplier choice for your HOR vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy side.

Meanwhile, R Das is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy team. He has the ability to change the course of games at any moment.

Bowlers

N Rana will be expected to lead the bowling unit for his team. He’s also handy with the bat, and can score some key runs.

Five best players to pick in HOR vs UDK Dream11 prediction team

R Sankar Prasad (UDK).

S Chowdhury (UDK).

N Rana (UDK).

D Saha (UDK).

B Das (UDK).

Key stats for HOR vs UDK Dream11 prediction team

R Sankar Prasad: 57 runs and 4 wickets.

S Chowdhury: 45 runs and 3 wickets.

N Rana: 3 wickets.

D Saha: 57 runs and 1 wicket.

B Das: 2 wickets.

HOR vs UDK Dream11 Prediction

HOR vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Saha, R Sankar Prasad, A Jha, S Narayan Naubagh, S Chowdhury, B Das, A Mal, A Nandi, N Rana, R Singh, S Pakray.

Captain: R Sankar Prasad. Vice-Captain: S Chowdhury.

HOR vs UDK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Saha, D Prasad, R Sankar Prasad, A Jha, S Narayan Naubagh, S Chowdhury, A Mal, A Nandi, N Rana, R Singh, S Pakray.

Captain: A Mal. Vice-Captain: N Rana.

Edited by Bhargav