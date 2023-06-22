HOS vs KIN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Houston Open T20 match – June 22, 2023

The 15th match of the 2023 Houston Open T20 competition will kick off between Houston Starts and Kingsmen on June 22. The game will be played at Prairie View Complex in Texas. The game will start at 9:00 PM IST. Both teams will be playing the opening match of the tournament and have all to play for in this upcoming fixture.

With 15 teams competing in the span of 4 days, the pressure will be on the two sides to make early inroads into the tournament. One slip-up now will certainly cost them a place in the playoffs. As we approach this crucial encounter, let us look at the top three players you can pick as your captain or vice-captain for the HOS vs KIN Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Ali Rana (HOS) - 8.5 credits

Rana has been pretty active in the domestic T20 circuit in the US. He has played some handy cameos in the earlier editions of the Minor Cricket League. He averages 24.67 with the bat and has the best individual score of 44.

Rana will mature with more games under his belt and we recommend you add him as a captain or vice-captain in your HOS vs KIN Dream11 prediction team.

#2 Milind Kumar (KIN) - 7 credits

Milind Kumar hails from India and has a very formidable batting record in the Minor League cricket. He has scored 732 runs at a stunning average of 38.53. In addition, Milind has also managed to register three half-centuries.

#1 Martin Guptill (KIN) - 9 credits

Guptill is a stylish New Zealand limited over batter who is a proud owner of several T20 records to his name. He can score at an exhilarating rate and can dominate any bowling opposition from ball one. He averages 31.81 in T20I cricket with over 3,500 runs which also includes two centuries and 20 half-centuries.

Guptill is a very explosive batsman and he should surely be the man to watch out for as the captain or vice-captain in your HOS vs KIN Dream11 prediction match.

