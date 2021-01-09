HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Nippon Cup T20 Match – January 9th, 2021

Heron Sports will take on Kini RR Sports in the 10th match of the Nippon Cup T20 2020/21.

Kini RR Sports beat a dominant side in Sheen Sports to go to the top of the table. They ended Sheen Sports’ unbeaten run in the league and are in great form ahead of this game.

In their last game, Heron Sports completely dominated Ameya Sports to register a thrilling 8-wicket victory. Both the sides are coming off the back of wins and this could prove to be a very interesting match!

Squads to choose from

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Pragna Kishore Babu, Sowmya Verma, Architha Bhandary, Mithila Vinod, Disha Mohan, Debasmita Dutta, Shloka Kishore Babu, Tejaswani B G

Predicted Playing 11

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru (c), Arundhati Reddy, Chandu V Ram, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Punam Raut, Radha Yadav, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Vellaswamy Vanitha

Match Details

Match: Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports, Match 10

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru

Date and Time: 9th January, 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The track at the Samprasiddhi Estadio is known to be favour the batters and they can use that to their advantage to put up big runs on the board. The bounce is even and the ball comes on well to the bat. The captain winning the toss would ideally like to bat first.

HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

HRN-W vs KNI-W

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda, Minu Mani, Aditi Rajesh, Prathyusha Challuru, Arundhati Reddy, S Akshaya, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav

Captain: Divya Gnanananda, Vice-Captain: Minu Mani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Divya Gnanananda, Minu Mani, Aditi Rajesh, Prathyusha Challuru, Arundhati Reddy, Monica Patel, Radha Yadav, S Akshaya.

Captain: Prathyusha Challuru, Vice-Captain: Radha Yadav