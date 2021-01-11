HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Indian Women's Other T20 Match – Jan 12th, 2021

Heron Sports will take on Kini RR Sports in the summit clash of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021, at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, in Bangalore, on Tuesday.

Kini RR Sports finished atop the table, with eight points from six league matches. Heron Sports edged Sheen Sports with a slightly better Net Run Rate and made it to the final.

The two sides met each other twice in the league phase and split their two meetings. In the first encounter, Kini RR Sports sneaked a win by a run. They bowled out their opponents for 129 after putting up 130 on the board.

The second game saw Kini RR Sports fall apart and manage only 92 runs. Heron Sports had a slow approach to the game which ended in their favor as they won by four wickets with 11 balls to spare.

The two sides have come a long way in the inaugural edition of the league and will hope to give their best shot to win the title.

Squads to choose from

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

Kini RR Sports

Prathyusha Challuru, Nuzhat Parween, Vanitha V R, Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Mithila Vinod, Debasmitha Dutta, Radha Yadav, Chandu V Ram, Arundhati Reddy, Shishira Gowda, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Sowmya Verma, Shloka Kishore Babu, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani BG, Architha U Bhandary and Disha Mohan.

Predicted Playing XI

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya.

Kini RR Sports

Vellaswamy Vanitha, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Challuru Prathyusha (c), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Chandu V.

Match Details

Match: Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports, Final Match

Date: 12th January 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Pitch Report

The track at Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio has once again seen the batters post challenging totals on the board. With shorter boundaries, one can expect a high-scoring encounter on Tuesday.

Bowlers have also fared well on this pitch in recent times, making it a fair contest between the bat and the ball.

HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Parween, S Gowda, P Raut, S Satish, D Gnanananda, M Mani, A Rajesh, P Challuru, R Yadav, A Joy, and M Patel.

Captain: D Gnanananda Vice-Captain: M Mani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Parween, A Soni, Raut, S Satish, D Gnanananda, A Reddy, A Rajesh, P Challuru, R Yadav, D Dutta, and R Gayakwad.

Captain: R Yadav Vice-Captain: N Parween