HRN-W vs KNI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing11 Updates for Today's Nippon India Women’s T20 Cup Match 3 – Jan 05, 2020

The Nippon India Women’s T20 Cup 2021 is being played to mark the Golden Jubilee celebration of the Falcon Sports Club.

In the third match of the Women's T20 Cup, Heron Sports will square off against Kini RR Sports at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru. Both teams lost their respective Women's T20 Cup openers on the first day of the tournament.

Heron Sports lost to Ameya Sports in a last-over thriller. They put up 144 runs after batting first and were pretty good with the ball, but Ameya Sports held their nerve better and chased down the target with two balls and four wickets to spare.

Meanwhile, Kini RR Sports lost to Sheen Sports by 22 runs. They could manage only 113/9 in response to a target of 136 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

With both teams looking to get back to winning ways in this eight-day four-team competition, a cracking Women's T20 Cup contest could well be on the cards.

Women's T20 Cup: Squads to choose from

Heron Sports: Anagha Murali, Monica Patel, Gnanananda Divya, Sanjana Batni, Aditi Rajesh, Ayushi Soni, Shubha Satish, Akshaya S, Minnu Mani, Asha Joy, Pushpa Kiresur, Vandana Mahajan, Pooja Dhananjay, Sanjana Raj, Rakshitha Nayaka, Pooja D R, Anjali Raman, Harshitha Shekar.

Kini RR Sports: Radha Yadav, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Arundhati Reddy, Challuru Prathyusha, Chandu V, Shishira Gowda, Roshni Kiran, Mithila Vinod, Debasmita Dutta, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Sowmya Verma, Disha Mohan, Architha Bhandary, Shloka Kishore Babu, Pragna Kishore Babu, Tejaswani B G.

Predicted Playing-XIs

Heron Sports: Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Satish, Minu Mani, Asha Joy, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Akshaya S.

Kini RR Sports: Vellaswamy Vanitha, Roshni Kiran, Shishira Gowda, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Challuru Prathyusha (c), Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Sowmya Gowda, Rameshwari Gayakwad, Chandu V.

Match Details

Match: Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports

Date: January 5th 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bengaluru has been a good one to bat on. The two games on the first day of the Women's T20 Cup tournament saw teams score 144 and 135 runs respectively while batting first.

The bowlers found some movement early on, and there was some turn for the spinners as well. More of the same could be expected in this game too, and a score of 140-145 runs could be a par total.

Nippon India Women’s T20 Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (HRN-W vs KNI-W)

Dream11 team for Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports - Nippon India Women’s T20 Cup.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nuzhat Parween, Punam Raut, Roshni Kiran, Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Satish, Shishira Gowda, Minu Mani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Akshaya S, Monica Patel.

Captain: Radha Yadav. Vice-captain: Divya Gnanananda.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanjana Batni, Vellaswamy Vanitha, Punam Raut, Divya Gnanananda (c), Ayushi Soni, Shishira Gowda, Minu Mani, Challuru Prathyusha, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Joy.

Captain: Minu Mani. Vice-captain: Arundhati Reddy.