HS vs AM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 3

Hindukush Stars will take on Amo Sharks in the third match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul on Tuesday (July 19).

Hindukush Stars were supposed to make their debut in the 2021 season but that tournament ended up getting canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hazratullah Zazai, Muslim Musa, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Hamid Hassan are the important side's most important players.

Meanwhile, Amo Sharks could not pick up a single win in their previous appearance in the competition and finished last. They will be looking for a better campaign this time around. Amo Sharks will be relying on the likes of Darwish Rasooli, Ihsanullah Janat, Abdul Rashid-Naseri and Abdul Wasi.

HS vs AM Probable Playing 11 Today

HS XI

Yousuf Shah (wk), Shabir Noori, Hazratullah Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Shamsurahman, Akbar Musazai, Zubaid Akbari, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Imran Mohammadi, Parvez Amin, Fitratullah Khawari

AM XI

Haji Murad Muradi (wk), Bahir Shah, Juma Gul, Darwish Rasooli, Arif Khan, Jamshid Mirakhil, Abdul Naseri, Wafadar Momand, Janat Gul, Yahya Khan, Abidullah Taniwal

Match Details

HS vs AM, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: July 19, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The track is regarded to be good for batting and high scores are quite common here. There are plenty of runs to offer and bowlers will need to keep their wits about themselves. Both teams would love to chase here. A score around 170 could prove to be par.

Today’s HS vs AM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Yousuf Shah is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper slot and has been in great form with the bat. He will be expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

Ihsanullah Janat will captain Amo Sharks this season. The 24-year-old is a talented batter who has been in great form lately. He has played a T20I match for Afghanistan where he has scored 20 runs at a strike rate of 142.8.

Hazratullah Zazai is a hard-hitting batter who will be one of the leading figures for Hindukush. He has played 25 T20Is for his side, scoring 812 runs at a strike rate of over 147.

All-rounders

Young Abdul Wasi Noori is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 56 runs and has also scalped 12 wickets in six T20 matches in his short career so far.

Bowlers

Mujeeb Ur Rehman has plenty of experience in this format of the game and has played across many franchise T20 leagues all over the world. Mujeeb has taken 32 wickets in just 23 T20I matches at an average of 6.11 and an economy rate of 16.6.

Top 5 best players to pick in HS vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Hazratullah Zazai (HS)

Abdul Wasi Noori (AM)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (HS)

Ihsanullah Janat (AM)

Hamid Hassan (HS)

Important stats for HS vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Hazratullah Zazai: 812 runs in T20I career

Abdul Wasi Noori: 56 runs and 12 wickets in T20 cricket

Mujeeb ur Rahman: 32 wickets in T20I career

Ihsanullah Janat: 20 runs in T20I career

HS vs AM Dream11 Prediction Today

HS vs AM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Shah, D Rasooli, H Zazai, I Janat, S Noori, A Wasi Noori, A Musazai, J Miralikhil, H Hassan, M Rahman, W Momand

Captain: H Zazai Vice-Captain: M Rahman

HS vs AM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Shah, H Zazai, I Janat, S Noori, A Wasi Noori, A Musazai, A Khan, J Miralikhil, H Hassan, M Rahman, W Momand

Captain: I Janat Vice-Captain: A Wasi Noori

