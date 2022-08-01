HS vs MAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 28

The Hindukush Stars (HS) will be up against Mis E Ainak Knights (MAK) in the 28th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Monday, August 1.

Hindukush Stars have lost six out of their seven games and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last match against the Kabul Eagles by nine wickets. Mis E Ainak Knights, on the other hand, have won two out of their six fixtures and are sixth in the standings. They lost their last match to Boost Defenders by four runs.

HS vs MAK Probable Playing11 Today

HS XI

Hazrat Zazai (C), Jalat Khan (WK), Zia Ul Haq Essakhail, Nisar Wahdat, Akbar Musazai, Muslim Musa, Abdullah Adil, Zubaid Akbari, Matiullah, Imran Mohammadi, Miram Gul.

MAK XI

Amir Hamza (C), Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Asghar Afghan, Nangyalai Khan, Zahir Khan, Bilal Sami, Allahnoor Naseri, Samiullah Totakhil, Allah Mohammad.

Match Details

HS vs MAK, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 28

Date and Time: 1st August 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the bowlers could dominate proceedings if they maintain tight lines and lengths, the batters will get full value for their shots. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 154 runs.

Today’s HS vs MAK Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Shahzad, who has scored 113 runs in six Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches, has been extremely good behind the stumps.

Batters

Hazrat Zazai: Zazai has been in excellent touch, scoring 159 runs in six matches at an average of 26.50. He has also taken one important wicket.

Nisar Wahdat: Wahdat has accumulated 120 runs in six Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches at a strike rate of 129.03.

All-rounders

Muslim Musa: Musa has collected nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.14 in addition to scoring 21 runs in six matches.

Zubaid Akbari: Zubaid has scored 130 runs in four matches, while also scalping two wickets.

Bowlers

Zahir Khan: Zahir has taken eight wickets at an excellent economy of 6.45 in six Shpageeza Cricket League T20 games.

Amir Hamza: Amir has claimed four wickets at an economy of 6.43 in six matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in HS vs MAK Dream11 prediction team

Muslim Musa (HS) – 307 points

Zahir Khan (MAK) – 292 points

Hazrat Zazai (HS) – 287 points

Zubaid Akbari (HS) – 256 points

Mohammad Shahzad (MAK) – 247 points

Important Stats for HS vs MAK Dream11 prediction team

Muslim Musa – 21 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches; SR – 116.67 & ER – 9.14

Zahir Khan – 8 wickets in 6 matches; ER – 6.45

Hazrat Zazai – 159 runs runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches; SR – 182.76 & ER – 9.50

Zubaid Akbari – 130 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 112.07 & ER – 9.30

Mohammad Shahzad - 113 runs in 6 matches; SR – 144.87

HS vs MAK Dream 11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League T20)

HS vs MAK Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Hazrat Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Gulbadin Naib, Muslim Musa, Naseri Kharote, Zubaid Akbari, Amir Hamza, Abdullah Adil, Zahir Khan

Captain: Gulbadin Naib. Vice-captain: Muslim Musa.

HS vs MAK Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Hazrat Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Muslim Musa, Zubaid Akbari, Amir Hamza, Abdullah Adil, Zahir Khan

Captain: Mohammad Shahzad. Vice-captain: Gulbadin Naib.

