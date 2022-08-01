HS vs MAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 28

The Hindukush Stars (HS) will be up against Mis E Ainak Knights (MAK) in the 28th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium on Monday, August 1.
Hindukush Stars have lost six out of their seven games and are seventh in the points table. They lost their last match against the Kabul Eagles by nine wickets. Mis E Ainak Knights, on the other hand, have won two out of their six fixtures and are sixth in the standings. They lost their last match to Boost Defenders by four runs.
HS vs MAK Probable Playing11 Today
HS XI
Hazrat Zazai (C), Jalat Khan (WK), Zia Ul Haq Essakhail, Nisar Wahdat, Akbar Musazai, Muslim Musa, Abdullah Adil, Zubaid Akbari, Matiullah, Imran Mohammadi, Miram Gul.
MAK XI
Amir Hamza (C), Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Asghar Afghan, Nangyalai Khan, Zahir Khan, Bilal Sami, Allahnoor Naseri, Samiullah Totakhil, Allah Mohammad.
Match Details
HS vs MAK, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 28
Date and Time: 1st August 2022, 02:45 PM IST
Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the bowlers could dominate proceedings if they maintain tight lines and lengths, the batters will get full value for their shots. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 154 runs.
Today’s HS vs MAK Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Mohammad Shahzad: Shahzad, who has scored 113 runs in six Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches, has been extremely good behind the stumps.
Batters
Hazrat Zazai: Zazai has been in excellent touch, scoring 159 runs in six matches at an average of 26.50. He has also taken one important wicket.
Nisar Wahdat: Wahdat has accumulated 120 runs in six Shpageeza Cricket League T20 matches at a strike rate of 129.03.
All-rounders
Muslim Musa: Musa has collected nine wickets at an economy rate of 9.14 in addition to scoring 21 runs in six matches.
Zubaid Akbari: Zubaid has scored 130 runs in four matches, while also scalping two wickets.
Bowlers
Zahir Khan: Zahir has taken eight wickets at an excellent economy of 6.45 in six Shpageeza Cricket League T20 games.
Amir Hamza: Amir has claimed four wickets at an economy of 6.43 in six matches.
Top 5 best players to pick in HS vs MAK Dream11 prediction team
Muslim Musa (HS) – 307 points
Zahir Khan (MAK) – 292 points
Hazrat Zazai (HS) – 287 points
Zubaid Akbari (HS) – 256 points
Mohammad Shahzad (MAK) – 247 points
Important Stats for HS vs MAK Dream11 prediction team
Muslim Musa – 21 runs and 9 wickets in 6 matches; SR – 116.67 & ER – 9.14
Zahir Khan – 8 wickets in 6 matches; ER – 6.45
Hazrat Zazai – 159 runs runs and 1 wicket in 6 matches; SR – 182.76 & ER – 9.50
Zubaid Akbari – 130 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 112.07 & ER – 9.30
Mohammad Shahzad - 113 runs in 6 matches; SR – 144.87
HS vs MAK Dream 11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League T20)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Hazrat Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Gulbadin Naib, Muslim Musa, Naseri Kharote, Zubaid Akbari, Amir Hamza, Abdullah Adil, Zahir Khan
Captain: Gulbadin Naib. Vice-captain: Muslim Musa.
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Hazrat Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Muslim Musa, Zubaid Akbari, Amir Hamza, Abdullah Adil, Zahir Khan
Captain: Mohammad Shahzad. Vice-captain: Gulbadin Naib.