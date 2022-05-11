HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Afghan OD Cup, Match 3

Hindokush Strikers will take on Pamir Legends in the third match of the Afghan OD Cup at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Afghanistan on Thursday.

Hindokush Strikers took on Maiwand Defenders in their first match of the competition. They won that game and are currently placed on top of the table. Meanwhile, Pamir Legends have also won their first match of the season and they occupy the second spot in the standings.

HS vs PAL Probable Playing 11 Today

HS XI

Najibullah Zadran (C), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Afsar Zazai (wk), Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Fareed Ahmad, Farhan Zakhil, Zia-ur-Rehman, Asif Musazai

PAL XI

Rahmat Shah (C), Shahidullah Kamal, Hazratullah Zazai, Ihsanullah, Abdul Hadi (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Samiullah Shinwari, Amir Hamza, Bilal Sami, Sayed Shirzad, Abidullah Taniwal

Match Details

HS vs PAL, Afghan OD Cup, Match 3

Date and Time: May 12, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Afghanistan

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced surface and both batters and bowlers will find purchase here. Spinners, as is usual in the subcontinent, will be very important during the middle overs.

Today’s HS vs PAL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Zazai is an explosive wicket-keeper batter who can hit big shots with ease. He will be looking for a solid knock to build momentum here.

Batters

H Zazai hasn’t been able to stamp his authority on the tournament but he’s expected to lead the batting order of Pamir Legends. He could prove to be a nice multiplier choice for your Dream11 Fantasy Team

All-rounders

K Janat is a brilliant all-rounder who scored 39 runs in the middle order in the last game. He is a crucial player for his side.

N Zadran is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored 28 runs in the last game and will be looking to have a major influence on this match.

Bowlers

Z Akbar managed to exceed all expectations with a fantastic performance in the last game. He scored 32 runs as a tail-ender and also scalped three wickets.

Top 5 best players to pick in HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team

Z Akbar (HS) – 147 points

N Masood (HS) – 111 points

Z Khan (HS) – 80 points

K Janat (HS) – 44 points

I Zadran (HS) – 47 points

Important stats for HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team

K Janat: 39 runs

N Zadran: 28 runs

Z Akbar: 32 runs and 3 wickets

N Masood: 3 wickets

HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction Today

HS vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Zazai, I Zadran, H Zazai, R Shah, K Janat, N Zadran, G Naib, Z Akbar, N Masood, Z Khan, S Shirzad

Captain: H Zazai Vice-Captain: K Janat

HS vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Zazai, I Zadran, H Zazai, R Shah, K Janat, N Zadran, G Naib, S Shinwari, Z Akbar, N Masood, Z Khan

Captain: Z Akbar Vice-Captain: N Zadran

Edited by Ritwik Kumar