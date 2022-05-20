HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Green Afghanistan One Day Cup, Final

The Hindokush Strikers (HS) will be up against Pamir Legends (PAL) in the summit clash of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Friday.

The Hindokush Strikers won all four of their matches to finish the league stage as the table toppers. Pamir Legends, on the other hand, managed to pick up a solitary win from their four matches and thereby finished second in the points table.

The last time the two teams met, the Hindokush Strikers registered a 24-run victory over Pamir Legends.

HS vs PAL Probable Playing XIs

HS XI

Ibrahim Zadran, Afsar Zazai (c & wk), Asif Musazai, Nijat Masood, Zia-ur-Rehman, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Bilal Ahmad, Sadiq Atal, Abdul Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz

PAL XI

Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Ihsanullah, Shabir Noori, Samiullah Shinwari, Amir Hamza, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Sayed Shirzad, Abidullah Taniwal, Yousif Shah (wk)

Match Details

Match: HS vs PAL, Green Afghanistan One Day Cup, Final

Date and Time: May 20, 2022; 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Khost Cricket Stadium is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball.

Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 234 runs.

Today's HS vs PAL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Afsar Zazai: Zazai has scored 116 runs in four matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran has scored 194 runs, including his highest score of 107* in four matches. He could also play a big knock on Friday.

Ihsanullah: Ihsanullah has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Pamir Legends, scoring 186 runs in his four outings.

All-rounders

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has scored 269 runs and also picked up a wicket in four matches. He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday.

Karim Janat: Janat scored 39 runs in the only chance he has got this season. He can prove to be a great differential pick in this game.

Bowlers

Zia-ur-Rehman: Zia-ur-Rehman has bowled exceptionally well this ongoing season, picking up 12 wickets, including his best figures of 5/31. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.

Sayed Shirzad: Shirzad has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.19 in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Five best players to pick in HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team

Zia-ur-Rehman (HS) - 417 points

Shahidullah Kamal (PAL) - 278 points

Ibrahim Zadran (HS) - 277 points

Nijat Masood (HS) - 267 points

Ihsanullah (PAL) - 240 points

Key Stats for HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team

Zia-ur-Rehman: 37 runs and 12 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 63.79 and ER - 4.00

Shahidullah Kamal: 269 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 82.26 and ER - 4.58

Ibrahim Zadran: 194 runs in 4 matches; SR - 84.34

Nijat Masood: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.63

Ihsanullah: 186 runs in 4 matches; SR - 76.22

HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction

HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction - Green Afghanistan One Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Asif Musazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Zia-ur-Rehman

HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction - Green Afghanistan One Day Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Shabir Noori, Bahir Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Amir Hamza, Shahidullah Kamal, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood

Captain: Zia-ur-Rehman. Vice-captain: Rahmat Shah.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar