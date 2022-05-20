HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Green Afghanistan One Day Cup, Final

The Hindokush Strikers (HS) will be up against Pamir Legends (PAL) in the summit clash of the Green Afghanistan One Day Cup at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Friday.
The Hindokush Strikers won all four of their matches to finish the league stage as the table toppers. Pamir Legends, on the other hand, managed to pick up a solitary win from their four matches and thereby finished second in the points table.
The last time the two teams met, the Hindokush Strikers registered a 24-run victory over Pamir Legends.
HS vs PAL Probable Playing XIs
HS XI
Ibrahim Zadran, Afsar Zazai (c & wk), Asif Musazai, Nijat Masood, Zia-ur-Rehman, Bahir Shah, Ijaz Ahmadzai, Bilal Ahmad, Sadiq Atal, Abdul Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz
PAL XI
Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Ihsanullah, Shabir Noori, Samiullah Shinwari, Amir Hamza, Abdul Malik, Bilal Sami, Sayed Shirzad, Abidullah Taniwal, Yousif Shah (wk)
Match Details
Match: HS vs PAL, Green Afghanistan One Day Cup, Final
Date and Time: May 20, 2022; 10:00 AM IST
Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Khost Cricket Stadium is a balanced one where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball.
Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 234 runs.
Today's HS vs PAL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Afsar Zazai: Zazai has scored 116 runs in four matches. He can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.
Batters
Ibrahim Zadran: Zadran has scored 194 runs, including his highest score of 107* in four matches. He could also play a big knock on Friday.
Ihsanullah: Ihsanullah has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Pamir Legends, scoring 186 runs in his four outings.
All-rounders
Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has scored 269 runs and also picked up a wicket in four matches. He can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball on Friday.
Karim Janat: Janat scored 39 runs in the only chance he has got this season. He can prove to be a great differential pick in this game.
Bowlers
Zia-ur-Rehman: Zia-ur-Rehman has bowled exceptionally well this ongoing season, picking up 12 wickets, including his best figures of 5/31. He is surely a must-have pick in this game.
Sayed Shirzad: Shirzad has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 5.19 in four matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.
Five best players to pick in HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team
Zia-ur-Rehman (HS) - 417 points
Shahidullah Kamal (PAL) - 278 points
Ibrahim Zadran (HS) - 277 points
Nijat Masood (HS) - 267 points
Ihsanullah (PAL) - 240 points
Key Stats for HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team
Zia-ur-Rehman: 37 runs and 12 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 63.79 and ER - 4.00
Shahidullah Kamal: 269 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 82.26 and ER - 4.58
Ibrahim Zadran: 194 runs in 4 matches; SR - 84.34
Nijat Masood: 7 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.63
Ihsanullah: 186 runs in 4 matches; SR - 76.22
HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Ihsanullah, Asif Musazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Janat, Shahidullah Kamal, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood
Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Zia-ur-Rehman
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Afsar Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Shabir Noori, Bahir Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Amir Hamza, Shahidullah Kamal, Sayed Shirzad, Zia-ur-Rehman, Nijat Masood
Captain: Zia-ur-Rehman. Vice-captain: Rahmat Shah.