HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Match 3

The third match of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 has Hindukush Strikers (HS) taking on Pamir Legends (PAL) at the Khost Cricket Stadium in Khost on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction.

Pamir Legends started the tournament with a big win against the Junior Champions, beating them by a margin of 212 runs. While the likes of Gulbadin Naib and Riaz Hassan chipped in with the bat, it was all about Zahir Khan on the bowling front as he picked up six wickets.

While the Legends are the favorites to win the tournament, they are up against a solid Hindukush Strikers side that have ample firepower in all departments. They will rely on captain Ibrahim Zadran to lead from the front as they seek their first win of the season.

With some of the best Afghan players set for action, another entertaining game beckons in Khost.

HS vs PAL Match Details

Hindukush Strikers and Pamir Legends will lock horns in the third match of the Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023 on Tuesday. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HS vs PAL, Green Afghanistan OD Cup 2023, Match 3

Date and Time: May 2nd, 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Khost Cricket Stadium, Khost

Live Streaming: Fancode

HS vs PAL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hindukush Strikers injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Hindukush Strikers.

Hindukush Strikers probable playing 11

Ibrahim Zadran (c), Ihsanullah Janat, Usman Ghani, Afsar Zazai (wk), Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Abdul Rahman, Amir Hamza, Ziaur Rahman, Khalil Gurbaz and Nijat Masood.

Pamir Legends injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Pamir Legends.

Pamir Legends probable playing 11

Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmat Shah (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Bahir Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Tahir, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad and Zahir Khan.

HS vs PAL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Shahzad (1 off 11 in the previous game vs JCH)

Mohammad Shahzad did not have the best of starts to his campaign, scoring only one run against the Junior Champions. Shahzad is an experienced campaigner, having played in over 100 international matches.

Given his ability to score big runs at the top of the order, Shahzad is a decent pick for your HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ibrahim Zadran (27 off 19 in the previous game vs MD)

Ibrahim Zadran showed glimpses of form in the previous match against Maiwand Defenders, scoring a 19-ball 27. Zadran, like Shahzad, is capped at the international level with 433 runs in eight matches.

With Zadran looking in good touch at the top of the order, he is a top pick for your HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Karim Janat (2/36 in the previous game vs MD)

Karim Janat has been in fine form across all white-ball formats in recent months, impressing in the BPL and for Afghanistan as well. Janat picked two wickets in the previous game against the Defenders, holding him in good stead.

With Janat likely to take up the floater's role in the middle order, he is a fine pick for your HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Zahir Khan (6/12 in the previous game vs JCH)

Zahir Khan was the star of the show for the Legends in their big win against the Junior Champions. He has figures of 6/12 against the Champions, using the conditions on offer effectively.

Given his experience and ability, Zahir is a must-have in your HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team.

HS vs PAL match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahmat Shah

Rahmat Shah is an experienced batter with 3083 runs in 84 ODI innings at an average of 38.06. He has 37 scores of fifty or more in 132 List-A innings and can also add value with the ball.

With Rahmat due for a big score in this competition, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team.

Darwish Rasooli

Darwish Rasooli is a capable batter who has a fine record in List-A cricket. He has 1247 runs in 32 innings at an average of 44.53. He has 14 scores of fifty or more with a strike rate in excess of 80.

Given his ability to score big runs at a healthy strike rate as well, Rasooli is a brilliant pick as captain as well for your HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nijat Masood 3/37 in the previous game Riaz Hassan 58(47) in the previous game Zahir Khan 6/12 in the previous game

HS vs PAL match expert tips

Riaz Hassan is one of Afghanistan's brightest prospects on the batting front. He has 626 runs in 14 List A innings and is also capped internationally, having played three ODIs. He comes into this game on the back of a fifty against Junior Champions and can be backed to continue his fine form as part of your HS vs PAL Dream11 prediction team.

HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Shahzad, Afsar Zazai

Batters: Rahmat Shah (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli (vc)

All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib, Amir Hamza, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bowlers: Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan

HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HS vs PAL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Afsar Zazai

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran (vc), Darwish Rasooli, Riaz Hassan

All-rounders: Gulbadin Naib (c), Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Bowlers: Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan, Fareed Malik

