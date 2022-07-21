HS vs PZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 7

The Hindukush Stars (HS) will take on Pamir Zalmi (PZ) in the seventh match of the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 on Thursday at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul.

The teams didn't have a great start to the competition. The Hindukush Stars lost their first match to the Amo Sharks by three runs. Pamir Zalmi, on the other hand, lost their first match to Boost Defenders by six wickets.

While Pamir Zalmi will exert every effort to win the match, the Hindukush Stars are a much stronger squad. The Hindukush Stars are expected to win the game.

HS vs PZ Probable Playing XI

HS Playing XI

Yousuf Shah (wk), Shabir Noori, Hazratullah Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Shamsurahman, Akbar Musazai, Zubaid Akbari, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Imran Mohammadi, Parvez Amin, Fitratullah Khawari

PZ Playing XI

Majeed Alam (wk), Waheedullah Shafaq, Noor-Ali-Zadran, Fazal Zazai, Ghamai Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Zabiullah Sardarzai, Dawlat-Zadran, Shapoor Zadran, Sayed Shirzad, Fazal Niazai

Match Details

HS vs PZ, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: July 21, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul

Pitch Report

The Kabul International Cricket Stadium's pitch is a batting-friendly, therefore the hitters should once again benefit from it. In the second half of the game, the pacers might get some assistance, while the middle overs would be key for the spinners.

HS vs PZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

The best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team is without a doubt Y Shah, who has excelled in recent domestic matches. He will additionally score points for catches.

Batters

For the Dream11 team, H Zazai and U Noori are the two top batsmen to select. Another excellent selection for your Dream11 team today is G Zadran. U Noori smashed 62 runs in just 38 balls in the last match against the Amo Sharks.

All-rounders

As M Musa and R Shah bat in the top order and complete their allotted number of overs, they are the finest all-rounder choices for the Dream11 team. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is Z Akbari.

Bowlers

S Zadran and H Hassan are the top selections for today's Dream11 team of bowlers. Both have bowled superbly in their most recent games, and you may anticipate them bowling in the death overs. Another wise choice for the Dream11 team is S Shirzad.

Top players to pick in HS vs PZ Dream11 prediction team

R Shah (PZ)

M Musa (HS)

H Zazai (HS)

Hindukush Stars vs Pamir Zalmi: Important stats for Dream11 team

M Musa - Three runs and three wickets

R Shah - 20 runs

Z Akbari - 16 runs and one wicket

Hindukush Stars vs Pamir Zalmi Dream11 Prediction Today (Shpageeza Cricket League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Shah, H Zazai, U Noori, G Zadran, R Shah, M Musa, D Zadran, Z Akbari, S Zadran, H Hassan, S Shirzad

Captain: M Musa Vice Captain: Z Akbari

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Shah, H Zazai, U Noori, G Zadran, N Zadran, R Shah, M Musa, Z Akbari, S Zadran, H Hassan, A Adil

Captain: M Musa Vice Captain: H Zazai

