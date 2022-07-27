HS vs SG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 18

The Hindukush Stars (HS) will be up against the Speenghar Tigers (SG) in the 18th match of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 at the Kabul International Stadium in Kabul on Wednesday, July 27.

Hindukush Stars have won only one out of their four matches and are sixth in the points table. The Speenghar Tigers, on the other hand, have won three out of their four fixtures and are placed second in the standings.

HS vs SG Probable Playing 11 Today

HS XI

Hazrat Zazai (C), Jalat Khan (WK), Usman Noori, Zia Ul Haq Essakhail, Nisar Wahdat, Akbar Musazai, Shamsurrahman, Muslim Musa, Fitratullah Khawari, Abdullah Adil, Yama Arab.

SG XI

Usman Ghani (C), Bahar Shinwari, Tamim Surkhorodi, Najibullah Zadran, Ishaq Rahimi (WK), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Asif Afridi, Fareed Ahmad, Shawkat Zaman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Izharulhaq Naveed.

Match Details

HS vs SG, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 18

Date and Time: 27th July 2022, 02:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While it offers good pace and bounce for the bowlers, the batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 151 runs.

Today’s HS vs SG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishaq Rahimi: Rahimi can help you fetch some crucial points with his batting as well as his glove-work on Wednesday.

Batters

Najibullah Zadran: Zadran has been in red-hot form this season, smashing 148 runs in four matches at an astonishing average of 74 and a strike rate of 174.12.

Usman Ghani: Ghani has proven himself to be a true match winner for his team, amassing 147 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 124.58. He is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in the Shpageeza Cricket League T20.

All-rounders

Asif Afridi: Afridi has scalped six wickets in four matches at an economy of 4.31. He also has 12 runs to his name.

Muslim Musa: Musa is his team's highest wicket-taker with six wickets at an economy rate of 9.33. On the batting front, he has accumulated 15 runs so far.

Bowlers

Yamin Ahmadzai: Yamin has scalped seven wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.67.

Fitratullah Khawari: Khawari has bowled beautifully this season, taking five wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 6.67.

Top 5 best players to pick in HS vs SG Dream11 prediction team

Asif Afridi (SG) – 246 points

Yamin Ahmadzai (SG) – 240 points

Usman Ghani (SG) – 242 points

Najibullah Zadran (SG) – 224 points

Hazrat Zazai (HS) – 203 points

Important Stats for HS vs SG Dream11 prediction team

Asif Afridi: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER – 4.31

Yamin Ahmadzai: 7 wickets in 4 matches; ER – 7.67

Usman Ghani: 147 runs in 4 matches; SR – 124.58

Najibullah Zadran: 148 runs in 4 matches; SR – 174.12

Hazrat Zazai: 109 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR – 187.93 & ER – 9.50

HS vs SG Dream11 Prediction (Shpageeza Cricket League T20)

HS vs SG, Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Rahimi, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hazrat Zazai, Usman Noori, Muslim Musa, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Asif Afridi, Yamin Ahmadzai, F Malik, Fitratullah Khawari.

Captain: Sharafuddin Ashraf. Vice-captain: Hazrat Zazai.

HS vs SG, Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Rahimi, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hazrat Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Muslim Musa, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Asif Afridi, Yamin Ahmadzai, F Malik, Fitratullah Khawari.

Captain: Hazrat Zazai. Vice-captain: Usman Ghani.

