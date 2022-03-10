HSBC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Group E Playoff 3

HBS Craeyenhout (HBSC) will lock horns with Punjab Lions Nicosia (PNL) in Group E's third playoff of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Thursday.

HBS Craeyenhout finished second in the Group E points table, winning three of their five group stage matches. Punjab Lions Nicosia also managed to pick up three wins from their five group stage fixtures, finishing third. The last time the two teams met, Punjab Lions Nicosia registered a 21-run victory over HBS Craeyenhout.

HBSC vs PNL Probable Playing 11 Today

HBSC XI

Ferdi Vink (C), Tobias Visee, Martin Scholte (WK), Tayo Walbrugh, Navjit Singh, Julian Van Den Raad, Manjinder Singh, Julian De Mey, Adal Ahmed, Stephan Vink, Benno Boddendik.

PNL XI

Gurpartap Singh (C), Chamal Sadun, Roman Mazumder (WK), Tejwinder Singh, Scott Austin, Neeraj Tiwari, Qasim Anwar, Taranjit Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Vikram Verma.

Match Details

HBSC vs PNL, ECL T10, Group E, Playoff 3

Date and Time: 10th March 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval in Cartama has favored the batters in the last couple of matches. However, the pacers have also managed to find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 96 runs.

Today’s HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tobias Visee: Visee is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 209 runs at a strike rate of 261.25 in five ECL T10 matches.

Batters

Tayo Walbrugh: Walbrugh has scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 116.41 in five outings. He can prove to be a great utility pick for this game.

Chamal Sadun: Although Sadun hasn't performed as per the expectations in the ECL T10, he is a quality player who can't be overlooked.

All-rounders

Manjinder Singh: Manjinder has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 159.09 and picked up 10 wickets in five matches.

Tejwinder Singh: Tejwinder has scored 100 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 200 while also taking seven wickets in five matches. He is surely a must-have pick for this game.

Bowlers

Julian De Mey: Julian has bowled exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.66. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Neeraj Tiwari: Tiwari has bowled exceptionally well in the ECL T10, picking up 12 wickets in five matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in HBSC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Manjinder Singh (HBSC) – 496 points

Tejwinder Singh (PNL) - 457 points

Neeraj Tiwari (PNL) - 452 points

Tobias Visee (HBSC) – 356 points

Julian De Mey (HBSC) – 331 points

Important Stats for HBSC vs PNL Dream11 prediction team

Manjinder Singh: 70 runs and 10 wickets in 5 matches; SR – 159.09 and ER – 6.00

Tejwinder Singh: 100 runs and 7 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 200.00 and ER - 6.22

Neeraj Tiwari: 21 runs and 12 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 72.41 and ER - 7.40

Tobias Visee: 209 runs in 5 matches; SR – 261.25

Julian De Mey: 9 wickets in 5 matches; ER – 6.66

HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tobias Vise, Qasim Anwar, Tayo Walbrugh, Chamal Sadun, Navjit Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Manjinder Singh. Vice-captain: Tejwinder Singh.

HBSC vs PNL Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tobias Vise, Tayo Walbrugh, Chamal Sadun, Navjit Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Taranjit Singh, Ferdi Vink, Julian De Mey.

Captain: Tejwinder Singh. Vice-captain: Manjinder Singh.

