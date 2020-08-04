HSC vs KCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Malmo Match - Aug 4th, 2020

Match 8 in the ECS T10 Malmo League 2020 features a clash between hot favourites Karlskrona Cricket Club and underdogs Helsingborg Sports Club in Malmo.

Both teams had contrasting starts to their campaigns. While Helsingborg lost two games on the opening day, Karlskrona established themselves as the firm favourites with two thumping performances.

Although this game shapes up as a potential mismatch, Helsingborg's strength in bowling could be a pivotal factor against a strong Karlskrona side, although it should be tough going for them. With either side looking to get the win, another competitive game is on the cards in the ECS T10 Malmo League

Squads to choose from

Helsingborg Sports Club

Davinder Singh, Madhan Raman, Rohit Saproo, Prabhu Ramakrishnan, Prasanjit Behera, Sadashiv Gour, Satish Kohri, Pramod Chandrasekaraiah, Phani Kompella, Abinash Panda, Sahil Rathod, Sachin Shetty, Aravind Chandrasekaran, Satish Kunjir, Arulpraksh Madhu and Santosh Marathe.

Karlskrona Cricket Club

Avinash Singh, Gopi Krishna, Sameer Sidhanti, Ganesh Swaroop, Dattu Appaji, Baboo Duggal, Chinmoy Singh, Karthik Rachakonda, Srinivasan Jayaraman, Navneet Chamala, Saisrivatsava Manchala, Sandeep Mallidi, Sai Teja Pennada, Raghu Gundra, Sanjeev Sharma, Vivek Gudipati and Ram Kishan.

Predicted Playing XIs

Helsingborg Sports Club

A Panda, R Saproo, M Raman, P Chandrasekraiah, P Kompella, S Shetty, A Chandrasekaran, P Behera, S Gour, S Kori and S Kunji

Karlskrona Cricket Club

G Krishna, R Gundra, A Singh, G Swaroop, S Sharma, V Gudipati, S Sidhanti, S Mallidi, S Teja, D Appaji and K Rachakonda

Match Details

Match: Helsingborg Sports Club vs Karlskrona Cricket Club

Date: 4th August 2020, at 5:00 PM IST

Venue: Linhamnsfaltet, Malmo

Pitch Report

The pitch has something in it for both the batsman and bowlers with the the par score being 80-85. While the bowlers have enjoyed bowling at Linhamnsfaltet, the batsmen should make good use of the dimensions of the ground. Both teams will look to bat first with the conditions not likely to change much across both innings.

ECS T10 Malmo Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HSC vs KCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Gundra, A Panda, G Swaroop, S Sharma, S Sidhanti, S Mallidi, R Saproo, P Behera, D Appaji, S Teja and S Gour

Captain: A Panda, Vice-Captain: S Sidhanti

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Chandrasekaraiah, A Panda, G Swaroop, P Kompella, S Sidhanti, S Mallidi, R Saproo, P Behera, D Appaji, S Teja and S Gour

Captain: S Sidhanti, Vice-Captain: S Mallidi