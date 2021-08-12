HSG vs GOC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Malmo Matches 39 & 40

Hisingens will take on Goteborg City in back-to-back ECS T10 Malmo matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Thursday.

Goteborg City have been in excellent form in the ECS T10 Malmo. They have won five of their six matches and will start as favorites in today's double-header. Hisingens, on the other hand, are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Malmo, losing six in six. But they will be eager to cause an upset or two today.

HSG vs GOC Probable Playing 11 Today

HSG XI

Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Sudheer Kavala (WK), Teja Darisipudi, Nijamudeen Hameed, Rakesh Srikanth, Abdul Ismail, Raja Mavuduru, Mohammed Mubarak Ali, Rajeev Swain

GOC XI

Abu Zar (C & WK), Danyal Siddiqui, Dharmendra Challapalli, Hasibur Rahman, Asghar Khan, Mahib Shahin, Mohammad Rahat, Rahim Safi, Sachin Patkar, Vikas Dixit, Rejin Balachandran

Match Details

HSG vs GOC, ECS T10 Malmo, Matches 39 and 40

Date and Time: 10th August, 2021, 4:00 and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

The track at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo is a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and control the flow of runs on this ground. The par score at the venue is 100.

Today’s HSG vs GOC Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

U Usman has simply been excellent behind the stumps, with his glovework being on full show against Landskrona. He can also play big shots when needed.

Batsman

A Zar has been solid and consistent with the bat in the ECS T10 Malmo, scoring 158 runs so far.

All-rounders

M Shahin has done fabulously well for Goteborg City, scalping five wickets and scoring 124 runs so far. He should be considered among the captaincy choices for your HSG vs LAN Dream11 fantasy team.

R Safi has also done a brilliant job with both the bat and the ball. He has scored 118 runs while also taking four wickets.

Bowler

H Rahman will lead the line for Goteborg City, having picked up four wickets in the ECS T10 Malmo so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in HSG vs GOC Dream11 prediction team

M Shahin (GOC) – 513 points

R Safi (GOC) – 448 points

G Seenivasan (HSG) – 412 points

A Zar (GOC) – 295 points

H Rahman (GOC) – 173 points

Important stats for HSG vs GOC Dream11 prediction team

M Shahin: 124 runs and 5 wickets

R Safi: 118 runs and 4 wickets

G Seenivasan: 77 runs and 6 wickets

A Zar: 158 runs

H Rahman: 4 wickets

HSG vs GOC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Malmo)

HSG vs GOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Usman, S Kavala, A Zar, A Ismail, R M Srikanth, M Shahin, R Safi, G Seenivasan, H Rahman, S Sridhar, S Patkar

Captain: M Shahin. Vice-captain: R Safi

HSG vs GOC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - ECS T10 Malmo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Usman, A Zar, A Ismail, R M Srikanth, M Shahin, R Safi, G Seenivasan, N S Hameed, H Rahman, S Sridhar, R Mavuduru

Captain: G Seenivasan. Vice-captain: A Zar

Edited by Samya Majumdar