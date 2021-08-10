HSG vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Malmo, Match 31 and 32

Hisingens will take on Landskrona in the 31st and 32nd matches of the ECS Malmo at Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Tuesday.
With two losses from two matches, Hisingens are currently placed at the bottom of the table. They will take on Landskrona in consecutive games.
Landskrona, meanwhile, have won once and lost thrice.
HSG vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today
HSG XI
Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Srikannan Selvaraj, Joracin John, Sudheer Kavala, Teja Darisipudi, Chaitanya Kilari, Sri Vakkalanka (WK), Raja Mavuduru, Mohammed Mubarak Ali
LAN XI
Nadeem Khan (WK), Rameez Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Saghar Hanif (C), Amritanshu Singh, Aniket Kharade, Imran Kiyani, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan, Deepak Nayak, Nishant Raj
Match Details
HSG vs LAN, Royal London Cup Match 31 and 32
Date and Time: 10th August, 2021, 4:00 and 6:00 PM IST
Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo
Pitch Report
The track here is a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and the par score here is 100.
Today’s HSG vs LAN Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
NT Khan could prove to be a solid wicket-keeping choice. He has been useful behind the stumps and can also add runs.
Batsmen
SM Hanif has done a brilliant job. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of over 150. Hanif has also picked up four wickets.
All-rounders
Imran Kiyani has done fabulously well for Landskrona. He has scalped six wickets so far and is the top-scorer for his side with 91 runs. He should be considered among the captaincy choices for your HSG vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Side.
G Seenivasan can also prove to be a surprise in this contest. He has scored 12 runs and has picked up three wickets for Hisingen.
Bowlers
Amritanshu Singh is the highest wicket-taker for Landskrona in the competition. He has picked up seven wickets so far.
Top 5 best players to pick in HSG vs LAN Dream11 prediction team
Imran Kiyani (LAN) – 355 points
A Singh (LAN) – 236 points
SM Hanif (LAN) – 232 points
RA Dalvi (LAN) – 171 points
G Seenivasan (HSG) – 133 points
Important stats for HSG vs LAN Dream11 prediction team
Imran Kiyani: 91 runs and 6 wickets
A Singh: 12 runs and 7 wickets
SM Hanif: 65 runs and 4 wickets
RA Dalvi: 88 runs
G Seenivasan: 12 runs and 3 wickets
HSG vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: NT Khan, S Selvaraj, SM Hanif, T Walayat, G Seenivasan, IR Kiyani, RA Dalvi, R Mavuduru, S Sridhar, SK Devata, A Singh
Captain: IR Kiyani, Vice-Captain: A Singh
Fantasy Suggestion #2: NT Khan, S Selvaraj, SM Hanif, T Walayat, G Seenivasan, IR Kiyani, RA Dalvi, C Kilari, S Sridhar, SK Devata, A Singh
Captain: SM Hanif, Vice-Captain: G Seenivasan