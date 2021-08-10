HSG vs LAN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Malmo, Match 31 and 32

Hisingens will take on Landskrona in the 31st and 32nd matches of the ECS Malmo at Landskrona Cricket Club in Malmo on Tuesday.

With two losses from two matches, Hisingens are currently placed at the bottom of the table. They will take on Landskrona in consecutive games.

Landskrona, meanwhile, have won once and lost thrice.

HSG vs LAN Probable Playing 11 Today

HSG XI

Gokul Seenivasan (C), Abhinav Kamma, Sriram Sridhar, Srikannan Selvaraj, Joracin John, Sudheer Kavala, Teja Darisipudi, Chaitanya Kilari, Sri Vakkalanka (WK), Raja Mavuduru, Mohammed Mubarak Ali

LAN XI

Nadeem Khan (WK), Rameez Dalvi, Tuseef Walayat, Saghar Hanif (C), Amritanshu Singh, Aniket Kharade, Imran Kiyani, Sushant Devata, Javid Khan, Deepak Nayak, Nishant Raj

Match Details

HSG vs LAN, Royal London Cup Match 31 and 32

Date and Time: 10th August, 2021, 4:00 and 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Malmo

Pitch Report

The track here is a batting paradise, especially in the T10 format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and the par score here is 100.

Today’s HSG vs LAN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

NT Khan could prove to be a solid wicket-keeping choice. He has been useful behind the stumps and can also add runs.

Batsmen

SM Hanif has done a brilliant job. He has scored 65 runs at a strike rate of over 150. Hanif has also picked up four wickets.

All-rounders

Imran Kiyani has done fabulously well for Landskrona. He has scalped six wickets so far and is the top-scorer for his side with 91 runs. He should be considered among the captaincy choices for your HSG vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Side.

G Seenivasan can also prove to be a surprise in this contest. He has scored 12 runs and has picked up three wickets for Hisingen.

Bowlers

Amritanshu Singh is the highest wicket-taker for Landskrona in the competition. He has picked up seven wickets so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in HSG vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani (LAN) – 355 points

A Singh (LAN) – 236 points

SM Hanif (LAN) – 232 points

RA Dalvi (LAN) – 171 points

G Seenivasan (HSG) – 133 points

Important stats for HSG vs LAN Dream11 prediction team

Imran Kiyani: 91 runs and 6 wickets

A Singh: 12 runs and 7 wickets

SM Hanif: 65 runs and 4 wickets

RA Dalvi: 88 runs

G Seenivasan: 12 runs and 3 wickets

HSG vs LAN Dream11 Prediction Today

HSG vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: NT Khan, S Selvaraj, SM Hanif, T Walayat, G Seenivasan, IR Kiyani, RA Dalvi, R Mavuduru, S Sridhar, SK Devata, A Singh

Captain: IR Kiyani, Vice-Captain: A Singh

HSG vs LAN Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: NT Khan, S Selvaraj, SM Hanif, T Walayat, G Seenivasan, IR Kiyani, RA Dalvi, C Kilari, S Sridhar, SK Devata, A Singh

Captain: SM Hanif, Vice-Captain: G Seenivasan

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava