HSG vs. LND Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Hisingen CC will take on Lund in the 28th game of the ECS T10 Malmo on August 9 at the Landskrona Cricket Club.

Hisingen CC will be playing the first game of the ECS T10 Malmo 2021. They have a strong and formidable lineup and will hope to start their campaign with a victory.

On the other hand, Lund started off their season with a five-wicket victory against Malmohus before the second match got washed out. They will be hoping to secure a win in this game too, and build a strong foundation for the upcoming games.

HSG vs. LND Probable Playing 11 Today

Hisingen

Rajeev Swain, Sriram Sridhar, Srikannan Selvaraj, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Abhinav Kamma, Joracin John, Chaitanya Kilari, Sudheer Kavala, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Janardhana Kakarla

Lund

Ashfaq Ali, Debarchan Dash, Hardeep Virk, Inder Singh, Javed Mohamad, Oktai Gholami, Praveen Papareddy, Puneeth Shivarudrappa, Shashank Bhanuprakash, Usman Zia, and Wahab Hassan.

Match Details

HSG vs LND, ECS T10 Malmo

Date and Time: August 9, 4:00 pm IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club

Pitch Report

The surface at Landskrona Cricket Club benefits both elements of the game. Batting may be easier at first, but bowlers will eventually control the game. The team winning the toss will most likely opt to bat first.

Today’s HSG vs. LND Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Hardeep Virk: Virk performed decently in the first game, scoring 21 runs while also contributing behind the wickets.

Batters

Mohamad Javed: Javed is an exceptional batter who has the ability to score quick runs. He can be a match-winner in this game.

Sukavanesh Mathisekaran: Sekaran is a sensible and dependable batter who can play according to the game's situation.

All-rounders

Debarchan Dash: Dash has been brilliant in both aspects so far, taking a wicket as well as scoring 24 runs in two games.

Chaitanya Killari: Killari has the ability to take regular wickets as well as play crucial cameos with the bat.

Bowlers

Wahab Ul Hassan: Hassan not only took two crucial wickets but also scored a brilliant fifty in the first game to help his side secure a win.

Ranjan Swain: Swain is an exceptional bowler who can take regular wickets and also control the scoring rate.

Top 5 best players to pick in HSG vs. LND Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Ul Hassan: 164 points

Inderjeet Singh: 131 points

Debarchan Dash: 76 points

Hardeep Virk: 47 points

Ashfaq Ali: 28 points

Important stats for HSG vs. LND Dream11 prediction team

Wahab Ul Hassan: 2 matches, 55 runs, 2 wickets

Inderjeet Singh: 2 matches, 3 wickets

Debarchan Dash: 2 matches, 1 wicket

Hardeep Virk: 1 match, 21 runs

HSG vs. LND Dream11 Prediction Today

HSG vs LND Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hardeep Virk, Shankar Padmanabhan, Mohamad Javed, Srikannan Selvaraj, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Debarchan Dash, Ashfaq Ali, Chaitanya Kilari, Wahab Ul Hassan, Inderjeet Singh, Ranjan Swain

Captain: Wahab Ul Hassan Vice-Captain: Debarchan Dash

HSG vs LND Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hardeep Virk, Puneeth Kumar, Mohamad Javed, Srikannan Selvaraj, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Shashank Bhauprakash, Debarchan Dash, Chaitanya Kilari, Wahab Ul Hassan, Inderjeet Singh, Ranjan Swain

Captain: Inderjeet Singh. Vice-Captain: Chaitanya Kilari.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar