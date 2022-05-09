HSG vs MAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 27 & 28

Hisingens (HSG) will take on Malmohus (MAM) in back-to-back ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Monday, 9 May.

The two sides have had contrasting starts to their ECS T10 Sweden 2022 campaigns. Hisingens have won their first two games, beating United by big margins in both encounters. Malmohus, on the other hand, lost both their matches against Ariana.

HSG vs MAM Probable Playing 11 today

Hisingens: Chaitanya Kilari, Nithin Ramakrishna, Gokul Seenivasan (c), Rakesh Srikanth, Nizam Shahul, Sudheer Apparao (wk), Ravikumar Nanjundaswamy, Vaibhav Joshi, Santosh Nalge, Janardhan Kakarla, Abhinav Kamma.

Malmohus: Dheeraj Malhotra, Sambit Pattanaik, Ankit Gupta (c), Rizwan Tarar Ashraf, Sheron Nord, Sandeep Mallidi, Prasanjit Behera, Varjun Vinod (wk), Narendar Madhavan, Sadashiv Gour, Ashish Rajput.

Match Details

HSG vs MAM, Matches 27 and 28, ECS T10 Sweden 2022

Date & Time: May 9th 2022, 4:30 & 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Landskrona

Pitch Report

The track at the Landskrona Cricket Club is an excellent one to bat on, with teams having consistently racked up big scores at the venue. Another set of high-scoring games may well be on the cards today.

Today’s HSG vs MAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ankit Gupta can chip in nicely with the bat and is safe behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Dheeraj Malhotra has looked solid with the bat in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022, having accumulated 55 runs in two innings at a strike rate of 137.50.

Nithin Ramakrishna has amassed 72 runs at a strike rate of 257.14.

All-rounder

Gokul Seenivasan has made an impact with both the bat and ball, scoring 52 runs at a strike rate of 179.31 and taking one wicket.

Bowler

Vaibhav Joshi has bowled beautifully in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022, picking up four wickets in two matches at an economy rate of 3.00.

Top 5 best players to pick in HSG vs MAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Vaibhav Joshi (HSG): 144 points

Nithin Ramakrishna (HSG): 135 points

Gokul Seenivasan (HSG): 123 points

Chaitanya Kilari (HSG): 120 points

Dheeraj Malhotra (MAM): 84 points

Important stats for HSG vs MAM Dream11 Prediction Team

Vaibhav Joshi: 4 wickets

Nithin Ramakrishna: 72 runs

Gokul Seenivasan: 52 runs & 1 wicket

Chaitanya Kilari: 42 runs & 1 wicket

Dheeraj Malhotra: 55 runs

HSG vs MAM Dream11 Prediction (ECS T10 Sweden 2022)

Dream11 Team for Hisingens vs Malmohus - ECS T10 Sweden 2022 .

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ankit Gupta, Dheeraj Malhotra, Nithin Ramakrishna, Rakesh Srikanth, Sandeep Mallidi, Rizwan Tarar Ashraf, Gokul Seenivasan, Chaitanya Kilari, Prasanjit Behera, Vaibhav Joshi, Santosh Nalge.

Captain: Chaitanya Kilari. Vice-captain: Nithin Ramakrishna.

Dream11 Team for Hisingens vs Malmohus - ECS T10 Sweden 2022 .

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ankit Gupta, Dheeraj Malhotra, Nithin Ramakrishna, Rakesh Srikanth, Sandeep Mallidi, Gokul Seenivasan, Chaitanya Kilari, Narendar Madhavan, Prasanjit Behera, Vaibhav Joshi, Santosh Nalge.

Captain: Gokul Seenivasan. Vice-captain: Vaibhav Joshi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar