HSG vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 23 and 24

Hisingens (HSG) will take on the United Cricket Club (UCC) in back-to-back ECS T10 Sweden 2022 matches at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Sweden on Saturday.

Hisingens, who have a few experienced players in their lineup, will be hoping to get their ECS T10 Sweden 2022 campaign off to a good start today. United Cricket Club are also looking forward to their first game of the season.

HSG vs UCC Probable Playing 11 Today

HSG XI

Shankar Padmanabhan (wk), S Sridhar, R Maurani, N Reddy Thugu, N Ramakrishna, C Kilari, G Seenivasan, J Kakarla, A Kamma, B Jeyapal, V Joshi.

UCC XI

S Kareer (wk), V Kurup, I Habib, R Mehmood-II, Muzzamal Ali, M Sultan, I Zazai, A Janjua, I Afzal, P Kodithuwakku, R Kumar-II

Match Details

HSG vs UCC, ECS T10 Sweden 2022, Matches 23 and 24

Date and Time: 7th May, 2022, 04:30 PM and 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Landskrona Cricket Club, Sweden

Pitch Report

The Landskrona Cricket Club's track usually benefits batters, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 96 runs. However, the surface gives pacers an edge over spinners as it offers movement and has some bounce. Any score over 100 runs could be considered a par total.

Today’s HSG vs UCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sagar Kareer: Sagar has produced impressive numbers with the bat of late, scoring 659 runs at an average of 15.33 in 75 games. He is expected to deliver an outstanding performance in the upcoming game.

Batters

Rakesh Maurani: Maurani has scored 170 runs at an average of 17 in 10 T20 matches and can prove to be a valuable player to have in your fantasy team. He is a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

Chaitanya Kilari: He is well-known for his ability to put on a great show with both the bat and the ball. Kilari has scored 79 runs at an average of 13.16 and has taken six wickets in eight games. Given his all-round skill set, he is worth a fantasy pick.

Bowlers

Ifzan Afzal: He has picked up 16 wickets at an average of 13.65 and an economy rate of 7.35. Naveed could prove to be a valuable pick for your HSG vs UCC Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in HSG vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

A Janjua (UCC)

S Sridhar (HSG)

P Kodithuwakku (UCC)

A Kamma (HSG)

R Mehmood-II (UCC)

Important stats for HSG vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Kumar-II - 878 runs in 31 games; batting average: 31.36.

Muzammal Ali – 60 runs and six wickets in five games; batting average: 14.75.

Gokul Seenivasan - 114 runs and 10 wickets in 12 games; batting average: 12.66.

HSG vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Sweden 2022)

HSG vs UCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Kareer, N Reddy Thugu, R Maurani, I Habib, C Kilari, G Seenivasan, Muzzamal Ali, M Sultan, A Janjua, P Kodithuwakku, A Kamma.

Captain: C Kilari. Vice-captain: Muzzamal Ali.

HSG vs UCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shankar Padmanabhan, N Reddy Thugu, R Maurani, V Kurup, C Kilari, G Seenivasan, Muzzamal Ali, J Kakarla, A Janjua, I Afzal, A Kamma.

Captain: C Kilari. Vice-captain: R Maurani.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee