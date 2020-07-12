HSG vs WSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 13th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HSG vs WSC match of the ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

Hisingen CC takes on Watan Zalmi CC in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020

ECS T10 Gothenburg Dream11 Fantasy

The action continues in Kviberg as Watan Zalmi CC take on Hisingen CC in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020. Watan Zalmi, who are already scheduled to play Almhult earlier in the day, are fancied to make it to the knockout stages.

With a balanced roster, Watan Zalmi are expected to come up trumps against Hisingen CC, for whom this would be their first game of the tournament. Despite the competition being in its nascent stage, one can expect a thrilling encounter with two valuable points being the need of the hour for both teams.

Squads to choose from

Hisingen CC

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawanjot Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

Watan Zalmi CC

Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj

Predicted Playing XIs

Hisingen CC

G Aggarwal, A Nag, F Mohammed, M Saleem, J Selvaraj, A Jan, Y Tanneru, T Masoodi, B Grewal, B Konka and M Dhir

Watan Zalmi CC

M Kharoti, I Khan, R Chandra-Saha, S Robel, A Haq-Khan, M Nabil, W Ilyas, S Shirzad, E Raisi, Q Abbas and M Taj

Match Details

Match: Hisingen CC vs Watan Zalmi CC

Date: 13th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

Slight overcast conditions are expected on Monday, which could play a part in the powerplay overs. While the bowlers should get some help from the pitch, the batsmen will look to take the spinners on in the middle phase. Either team will look to bat first and post a total over 90, which should be a defendable total at this venue.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HSG vs WZC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Kharoti, G Aggarwal, R Chandra-Saha, A Nag, F Mohammed, M Nabil, A Haq-Khan, Y Tanneru, Q Abbas, S Shirzad and T Masoodi

Captain: R Chandra-Saha, Vice-Captain: F Mohammed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Selvaraj, G Aggarwal, R Chandra-Saha, A Nag, F Mohammed, M Nabil, A Haq-Khan, A Jain, Q Abbas, S Shirzad and T Masoodi

Captain: M Nabil, Vice-Captain: R Chandra-Saha