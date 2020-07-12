HSG vs WSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 13th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HSG vs WSC match of the ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020
- Hisingen CC takes on Watan Zalmi CC in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020
The action continues in Kviberg as Watan Zalmi CC take on Hisingen CC in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020. Watan Zalmi, who are already scheduled to play Almhult earlier in the day, are fancied to make it to the knockout stages.
With a balanced roster, Watan Zalmi are expected to come up trumps against Hisingen CC, for whom this would be their first game of the tournament. Despite the competition being in its nascent stage, one can expect a thrilling encounter with two valuable points being the need of the hour for both teams.
Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary
Squads to choose from
Hisingen CC
Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawanjot Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir
Watan Zalmi CC
Muhibullah Kharoti, Waissullah Safi, Imran Khan, Rimon Chandra-Saha, Sadek Robel, Mohammad Askari, Taimur Khan, Hamad Ahmed, Abdul Haq-Khan, Niaz Mohammad, MD Nabil, Waleed Ilyas, Fahd Omair Zafar, Sabaun Shirzad, Eywazollah Raisi, Qandeel Abbas, Abid Khan and Muhammad Taj
Predicted Playing XIs
Hisingen CC
G Aggarwal, A Nag, F Mohammed, M Saleem, J Selvaraj, A Jan, Y Tanneru, T Masoodi, B Grewal, B Konka and M Dhir
Watan Zalmi CC
M Kharoti, I Khan, R Chandra-Saha, S Robel, A Haq-Khan, M Nabil, W Ilyas, S Shirzad, E Raisi, Q Abbas and M Taj
Match Details
Match: Hisingen CC vs Watan Zalmi CC
Date: 13th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg
Pitch Report
Slight overcast conditions are expected on Monday, which could play a part in the powerplay overs. While the bowlers should get some help from the pitch, the batsmen will look to take the spinners on in the middle phase. Either team will look to bat first and post a total over 90, which should be a defendable total at this venue.
ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Kharoti, G Aggarwal, R Chandra-Saha, A Nag, F Mohammed, M Nabil, A Haq-Khan, Y Tanneru, Q Abbas, S Shirzad and T Masoodi
Captain: R Chandra-Saha, Vice-Captain: F Mohammed
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Selvaraj, G Aggarwal, R Chandra-Saha, A Nag, F Mohammed, M Nabil, A Haq-Khan, A Jain, Q Abbas, S Shirzad and T Masoodi
Captain: M Nabil, Vice-Captain: R Chandra-SahaPublished 12 Jul 2020, 18:19 IST