HST v TDR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 10th, 2020

The final match of the pool A qualification stages as part of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will see the Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Daredevils squaring off in an all-important clash.

With a spot in the semifinals on the line, both the teams will want to give it their best and make a strong claim for a spot in the last four. The Dragons will have the upper hand coming into this contest, having picked up two wins from their three group stage encounters.

The Titans, on the other hand, lost two of their group stage matches and will need to put in an impressive show to pick up an important win.

Squads to choose from

Hsinchu Titans: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nei.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hsinchu Titans

Manikandan, Venkatesh Goudar, Vijay Kumar, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis, Thomas Rayen, Raguram (C), Vijay Ganisetty, Vinay MS, Venky Rebel, Eknath Sarkar.

Taiwan Daredevils

Duan Christie, Jeff Black, Ben Hall, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagle, Christiaan Du Toit, John Koekemoer, Charl Tou, Tertius De Jager, Thomas Nei, Charles Hayward.

Match Details

Match: Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils

Date: May 10th, 2020 at 1.00 PM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

Given that the pitch will be used for two matches prior to this final encounter on the day, the strip could have a few cracks on it and the slow bowlers could be expected to procure some turn. Batsmen from the team batting first will yet again need to depend on power hitting to put up a challenging total.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HST v TDR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Hall, J Koekemoer, V Kumar-Jr, V MS, J Black, G Klopper, J Francis, Manikandan, T Nel, C Hayward, P Kumar-Mandal.

Captain - J Black, Vice-captain - G Klopper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Hall, J Koekemoer, V Kumar-Jr, C du-Toit, J Black, Manikandan G Klopper, Raguram, C Hayward, P Kumar-Mandal, T Rayen.

Captain - J Koekemoer, Vice-captain - Manikandan

