HST v TDR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 16th, 2020

The final encounter of the group stages of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will host a rematch between the Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Daredevils at the Yingfeng Ground.

The Daredevils were on 26/1 after 3 overs when the match had to be called off due to 'heavy drizzles', and the same match has been rescheduled for an early start. With a spot in the semifinal on the line, expect both teams to give their best on the day.

Squads to choose from

Hsinchu Titans: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Taiwan Daredevils: George Klopper (C), Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nei.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hsinchu Titans

Manikandan, Venkatesh Goudar, Vijay Kumar, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis, Thomas Rayen, Raguram (C), Vijay Ganisetty, Vinay MS, Venky Rebel, Eknath Sarkar.

Taiwan Daredevils

Duan Christie, John Koekemoer, Jeff Black, Ben Hall, George Klopper (C), Christiaan Du Toit, Hein Nothnagle, Charl Tou, Tertius De Jager, Thomas Nei, Charles Hayward.

Match Details

Match: Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Daredevils

Date: May 16th, 2020 at 7.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

With a thick cloud covering expected on the day, captain winning the toss could be expected to opt to bat first and put up a dominating total on the board. Pacers will yet again be in focus with movement on offer early on with the new ball.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HST v TDR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Hall, J Koekemoer, V Kumar-Jr, V MS, J Black, G Klopper, J Francis, Manikandan, T Nel, C Hayward, P Kumar-Mandal.

Captain - J Black, Vice-captain - G Klopper

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Hall, J Koekemoer, V Kumar-Jr, C du-Toit, J Black, Manikandan G Klopper, Raguram, C Hayward, P Kumar-Mandal, T Rayen.

Captain - J Koekemoer, Vice-captain - Manikandan

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.