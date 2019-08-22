HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match-22nd August 2019

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 110 // 22 Aug 2019, 16:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

It is Match 13 of the Karnataka Premier League and Vinay Kumar-led Hubli Tigers will take on Bharath Chipli's Bijapur Bulls.

Bijapur have had an interesting start to their campaign with one win, one loss and one tied match to hold the 3rd spot in the points table. On Wednesday, Bijapur dominated Mysuru Warriors and tracked down the target of 140 in just 14.4 overs.

Hubli are just below them after losing two of their three matches. Yesterday, Mohammad Taha and Praveen Dubey helped Hubli win a thriller against Belagavi Panthers.

Squads to choose from

Bijapur Bulls: Bharath Chipli (C), KC Cariappa, Suneel Raju, Prateek Jain, Bhareth NP, Naveen MG, SL Akshay, Rajoo Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Shimon Luiz, BA Mohit, Chiranjeevi GS, Swapnil Yelave, Samarth Ooty, Liyan Khan, R Praveen Kumar, Suraj Kamath, Jaswath Acharya.

Hubli Tigers: R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Mohammed Taha, Pawan KB, Aditya Somanna, Shishir Bhavane, Vidyadhar Patil, Mahesh Patel, Abhilash Shetty, David Mathias, Shivil Kaushik, Suraj Seshadri, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vishwanath M, KL Srijith, Luvnith Sisodia, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar.

Playing XI Updates

Both the teams are expected to go in with the same line-ups.

Bijapur Bulls: Naveen MG, Bharath Chipli (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, G Chiranjeevi (WK), Suneel Raju, Bhareth NP, KC Cariappa, Swapnil Yellave, Pranav Bhatia, Suraj Kamath, Prateek Jain.

Hubli Tigers: Mohammad Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Shishir Bhavane, KL Shrijith, KB Pawan, Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, David Mathias, Aditya Somanna, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vidyadhar Patil.

Match Details

Bijapur Bulls vs Hubli Tigers, Karnataka Premier League, 13th Match

Advertisement

22nd August 2019, 7.30 PM IST

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch and Weather Report

As seen on Wednesday, when the rain stays away, big totals in the range of 180 and 190 can be expected. Forecast for Thursday is pretty good and it looks like we will have a full match.

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Wicket-keeper: There are two good options from the Hubli Tigers, Luvnith Sisodia and KB Pawan. Sisodia keeps and also opens the batting for Hubli and thereby he is a very attractive option. In the last match, he scored a quickfire 29 off just 17 balls as Hubli won a thriller against Belagavi.

The experienced KB Pawan bats in the middle-order and is another good pick for the Dream11 team. After scoring a fifty in the first match, the last two games haven't seen the best of him. So this next fixture against Bijapur might just be the match where Pawan shows his quality.

Batsmen: Unlike most other matches, this fixture will see us go with just three batsmen. They are Bharath Chipli, Rajoo Bhatkal and Mohammad Taha.

Skipper Chipli has lead his team from the front by scoring consistently. At the moment, he is the 2nd highest run-scorer with 166 runs in three matches.

The other senior pro in the team Rajoo Bhatkal also showed his quality with a 62-run knock against Ballari in a losing cause.

Meanwhile, Hubli opening batsman Mohammad Taha finally displayed his potential with a blistering 75-run knock against Belagavi on Wednesday to help his team scale a target of 181.

All-rounders: The three all-rounders for this match would be Vinay Kumar, MG Naveen and Praveen Dubey.

Although Vinay had a tough outing against Belagavi, his skill set is too good to ignore. Apart from his incisive seam bowling, Vinay can also tonk the ball to get his team some crucial runs. This was seen against Ballari in Hubli's second match.

While Vinay didn't have the best of days against Belagavi, Praveen Dubey surely did. He took his side home in a nerve-racking match with a superb 33 off 18 balls.

MG Naveen, who is coming off a terrific all-round performance against Mysuru can also turn out to be an important pick. In that match, Naveen followed up an economical spell of 4-018-1 with an important 45-run knock as an opener. With the ball, his economy rate of 5.75 stands out.

Bowlers: Mithrakanth Yadav, David Mathias and Prateek Jain will be the three bowlers for the day.

As always Mithrakanth has flown under the radar even after picking up five wickets in three games. Apart from that, the left-arm spinner has also been economical.

Prateek Jain is a key bowler for Bijapur Bulls. One could say that Prateek set up an easy victory for his side by picking up two while giving away just 16 runs. He has also conceded runs at 5.66 runs per over only through the tournament.

Medium-pacer David Mathias will round off the Dream11 team. He is a well-known bowler in the Karnataka circles due to his consistent performances. In the last game against Hubli, Mathias took two wickets.

Captain: Without any doubt, Bharath Chipli will be the captain while MG Naveen looks like a good option for being the vice-captain. Other choices for captaincy roles would be Mohammad Taha, Praveen Dubey and Rajoo Bhatkal.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Luvnith Sisodia, KB Pawan, Bharath Chipli (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, Mohammad Taha, MG Naveen (VC), Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey, Mithrakanth Yadav, David Mathias, Prateek Jain.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luvnith Sisodia, Bharath Chipli, Mohammad Taha (C), Rajoo Bhatkal, KL Shrijith, MG Naveen, Praveen Dubey (VC), Aditya Somanna, Mithrakanth Yadav, David Mathias, KC Cariappa.