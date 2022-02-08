HT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 9

The ninth match of the European Cricket League (ECL) 2022 has Helsinki Titans (HT) taking on Dreux (DRX) at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Tuesday.

The Helsinki Titans recovered from a loss to Tunbridge Wells in their opening fixture with a big win over Star CC. Led by Aniketh Pusthay, the Titans have given a good account of themselves with both the bat and ball, and will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum. However, they face Dreux, who nearly pulled off a huge win against the Austrian Cricket Tigers in their only game on Monday. Blessed with a talented bowling attack, Dreux will fancy their chances of beating a strong Titans side, paving the way for a cracking contest in Cartama.

HT vs DRX Probable Playing 11 Today

HT XI

Khalid Mangal, Ghulam Abbas Butt, Ahad Qureshi, Faheem Nellancheri, Aniketh Pusthay (c), Zahidullah Kamal (wk), Wahid Qureshi, Adnan Syed, Obaidullah Sadiqui, Zakiullah Kamal and Jagmeet Singh

DRX XI

Ahmad Nabi, Hamza Niaz, Mohammad Nasir, Tabish Bhatti (c), Mohammad Chowdhury, Kamran Ahmadzai, Wahid Abdul, Alex Harkouk, Afridi Yaseen, Ammar Zahir (wk) and Mohammad Wahab Khan

Match Details

HT vs DRX, European Cricket League (ECL) T10 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 8th February 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Another high-scoring game beckons at the Cartama Oval with the dimensions of the ground not helping the bowlers' cause. There will be some swing on offer for the pacers early on. The spinners could also get some spin off the surface, paving the way for a good contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 110 being a bare minimum at the venue.

Today’s HT vs DRX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Aniketh Pusthay: Aniketh Pusthay is a technically sound batter who relies on conventional shots to do his bidding, even in the shortest format. Although he did get a few starts on the opening day, he wasn't able to convert them into big ones. With his ability to score against both pace and spin, Pusthay should be a good addition to your HT vs DRX Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Abdul Ahad Qureshi: Abdul Ahad Qureshi was bang on target with the ball in both games, but his batting left a lot to be desired. While he should continue to be a threat on the bowling front, the value he adds as a batter should hold him in good stead going into this game.

All-rounder

Tabish Bhatti: Tabish Bhatti took a couple of wickets against Austrian Tigers, albeit in a losing cause. He would be keen to make up for it with another impactful performance and get some much-needed runs, making him a must-have in your HT vs DRX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Afridi Yaseen: Dreux pacer Afridi Yaseen was bang on the money in his first ECL outing, turning out figures of 2/9. Although he couldn't get his side over the line, Yaseen's ability to swing the ball should serve him well and yield a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HT vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Ahad Qureshi (HT) - 182 points

Ghulam Abbas Butt (HT) - 110 points

Afridi Yaseen (DRX) - 89 points

Important stats for HT vs DRX Dream11 prediction team

Ahad Qureshi - 5 wickets in 2 ECL 2022 matches, Average: 6.00

Tabish Bhatti - 2-0-13-2 vs Austrian Cricket Tigers in his previous ECL 2022 game

Afridi Yaseen - 2-0-9-2 vs Austrian Cricket Tigers in his previous ECL 2022 game

HT vs DRX Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10 2022)

HT vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Pusthay, W Abdul, G Abbas Butt, A Ahad Qureshi, T Bhatti, K Rahman Mangal, S Adnan, K Ahmadzai, A Yaseen, A Wahid Qureshi and M Chowdhury

Captain: G Abbas Butt. Vice-captain: T Bhatti.

HT vs DRX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Pusthay, W Abdul, G Abbas Butt, A Ahad Qureshi, A Nabi, K Rahman Mangal, S Adnan, K Ahmadzai, A Yaseen, O Sadiqui and J Singh

Captain: G Abbas Butt. Vice-captain: A Ahad Qureshi.

Edited by Samya Majumdar