HT vs GMY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 11

The Hubli Tigers (HT) will take on Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) in the 11th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Friday, August 12.

The Hubli Tigers have won just one of their three matches and are currently fifth in the standings with two points. Gulbarga Mystics, meanwhile, find themselves fourth in the table with four points, having won two out of their three fixtures.

HT vs GMY Probable Playing 11 Today

HT XI

Luvnith Sisodia, BU Shiva Kumar, Liyan Khan, Naveen MG, Tushar Singh, Shishir Bhavane (wk), Abhimanyu Mithun (c), Vasuki Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi, Saurabh Srivastav, Sagar Solanki.

GMY XI

Manish Pandey (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Jeswanth Acharya, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Krishnan Shrijith(wk), Bangalore Mohith, Manoj Bhandage, Rithesh Bhatkal, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Match Details

HT vs GMY, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 11

Date and Time: 12th August, 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground generally favors the batters, especially in the T20 format. The average first-innings score at the venue is 170 runs. Thunderstorms could play a spoilsport in today's fixture.

Today’s HT vs GMY Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

KL Shrijith has scored 86 runs at an average of 43 and at a strike rate of over 140. Despite being listed as a wicketkeeper, he has picked up one wicket.

Batters

Manish Pandey, who has scored 52 runs in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 so far, will be keen to up the ante today.

Devdutt Padikkal has scored only 27 runs, but remains one of the best batters in the competition.

All-rounder

Manoj Bhandage has scored 41 runs and taken two wickets in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 thus far.

Bowler

CA Karthik will lead Gulbarga Mystics' bowling attack, having claimed five wickets in the tournament so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in HT vs GMY Dream11 prediction team

CA Karthik (GMY) – 191 points

KL Shrijith (GMY) – 148 points

Manoj Bhandage (GMY) – 142 points

Manish Pandey (GMY) – 82 points

Devdutt Padikkal (GMY) – 70 points

Important stats for HT vs GMY Dream11 prediction team

CA Karthik: 5 wickets

KL Shrijith: 86 runs and 1 wicket

Manoj Bhandage: 41 runs and 2 wickets

Manish Pandey: 52 runs

Devdutt Padikkal: 27 runs

HT vs GMY Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja Trophy T20 2022)

HT vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Maharaja Trophy T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Shrijith, Luvnith Sisodia, Liyan Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Tushar Singh, CA Karthik, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik.

Captain: Devdutt Padikkal. Vice-captain: Manish Pandey.

HT vs GMY Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - Maharaja Trophy T20 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Shrijith, B U Shivakumar, Liyan Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Rohan Patil, Manoj Bhandage, Tushar Singh, CA Karthik, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Kaverappa.

Captain: Manoj Bhandage. Vice-captain: CA Karthik.

